ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A pavement patching, asphalt over lay and guardrail replacement project is expected to begin later this month in Nodaway and Gentry counties.

According to a news release, the Missouri Department of Transportation, working with Herzog Contracting Corp., will complete the project on U.S. Highway 136/Missouri Highway 46 in Nodaway and Gentry counties.

