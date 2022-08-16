ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Long Branch Bridge east of Maryville on U.S. Highway 136 is now open to all traffic.
According to a news release, contractors from Phillips Hardy, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, were able to reopen the bridge today to all traffic, ahead of schedule.
The project to replace the bridge began May 2 as staged construction, with one lane of U.S. Route 136 remaining open. Structural issues were discovered early during construction, prompting a full closure of the bridge on May 11, 2022.
The Long Branch and Mozingo Creek bridges, located east of Maryville, were last rehabilitated in 1940. The replacement project brought both bridge structures and surrounding guardrail up to current standards. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.
