MoDOT Highway 136 detour map

This map shows the Missouri Department of Transportation detour for use during the U.S. Highway 136 bridge replacement project set to begin on March 14. Two bridges will be replaced during this project which is estimated to last through August 2022.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Friday, that the Mozingo Creek Bridge, just east of Maryville on U.S. Highway 136, is scheduled to be replaced and beginning in March traffic will be diverted.

2-25-21 MoDOT 136 - Mozingo Branch 2.jpg (copy)
A truck crosses the Mozingo Creek bridge on U.S. Highway 136 east of Maryville. Steel rebar is showing through in various places along the bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the project to replace this bridge is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 14 and estimated to last through May 1.

According to a news release, Phillips Hardy, Inc., working with MoDOT, will close Highway 136 at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, just east of State Route EE, Monday, March 14 through May 1. During the closure, traffic will be directed over a signed detour on State Routes F, N, M and J.

When work at Mozingo Creek is complete, crews will move east to the Long Branch Bridge, located between Liberty and Mahogany roads. The replacement of the Long Branch Creek Bridge is expected to begin May 2 and continue through August 2022, according to a MoDOT news release.

Work will be done under staged construction, with half the bridge being constructed at a time. The roadway will remain open, but traffic will be narrowed to one 11-foot lane. Motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by temporary traffic signals. MoDOT says to expect delays during the project.

2-25-21 MoDOT 136 - Long Branch 2.jpg (copy)
A vehicle passes over the Long Branch bridge on U.S. Highway 136 east of Maryville. This bridge and the Mozingo Creek bridge, are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” infrastructure program. The Long Branch bridge replacement project is set to begin May 2 after completion of the Mozingo Creek bridge replacement.

The bridges, located east of Maryville, were last rehabilitated in 1940. The replacement project will bring both bridge structures and surrounding guardrail up to current standards. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

For more information, visit MoDOT’s project page online at bit.ly/BridgesNodaway. Project information, a video from the project manager, detour route plans and a way to sign up for project-specific email updates are available.

