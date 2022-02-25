ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Friday, that the Mozingo Creek Bridge, just east of Maryville on U.S. Highway 136, is scheduled to be replaced and beginning in March traffic will be diverted.
According to a news release, Phillips Hardy, Inc., working with MoDOT, will close Highway 136 at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, just east of State Route EE, Monday, March 14 through May 1. During the closure, traffic will be directed over a signed detour on State Routes F, N, M and J.
When work at Mozingo Creek is complete, crews will move east to the Long Branch Bridge, located between Liberty and Mahogany roads. The replacement of the Long Branch Creek Bridge is expected to begin May 2 and continue through August 2022, according to a MoDOT news release.
Work will be done under staged construction, with half the bridge being constructed at a time. The roadway will remain open, but traffic will be narrowed to one 11-foot lane. Motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by temporary traffic signals. MoDOT says to expect delays during the project.
The bridges, located east of Maryville, were last rehabilitated in 1940. The replacement project will bring both bridge structures and surrounding guardrail up to current standards. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
For more information, visit MoDOT’s project page online at bit.ly/BridgesNodaway. Project information, a video from the project manager, detour route plans and a way to sign up for project-specific email updates are available.