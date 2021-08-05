PICKERING, Mo. — A Pickering woman and a Hopkins woman died and three children were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday evening on Missouri Highway 148 one mile south of Pickering.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tiffany E. Piveral, 30, of Hopkins and a 17-year-old female, of Pickering, were pronounced dead by County Coroner Dr. Vince Shelby at the scene of a head-on collision.
The three children, occupants in Piveral’s vehicle — an 8-year-old male, a 9-year-old female and an 11-year-old male — suffered moderate and serious injuries. The 9-year-old female was transported with serious injuries by air ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. The two boys were taken with moderate injuries by Nodaway County EMS personnel to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
According to the patrol report, the crash occurred at 5:48 p.m. when a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven southbound on Highway 148 by Piveral crossed the center line and struck the front fender of a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by the 17-year-old female from Pickering.
After impact, the Traverse came to rest on its wheels facing southeast in the southbound lane. The Fusion came to rest on its wheels on the northbound shoulder facing northwest.
The coroner pronounced Piveral dead at 6:08 p.m. and the 17-year-old dead at 6:30 p.m. Their bodies were transported to Price Funeral Home and Bram Funeral Home respectively.
The report notes that all were wearing safety devices except for Piveral. Both vehicles were totaled and towed by Kizer Collision and Towing of Maryville.
Trooper A.M. Mapel, the Major Crime Investigation Unit Team 1 and Sgt. S.A. Sears were assisted at the scene by Trooper T.R. Hecker and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.