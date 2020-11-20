MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning just outside of Maryville.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Kodenn B. Koester, 18, of Dubois, Nebraska, was headed west on State Route 46 about two miles west of Maryville around 5:45 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment and went airborne. The vehicle struck a culvert and began to overturn, the report states.
Koester and a passenger, Jenna M. Weidner, 18, of Omaha, Nebraska, both suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. Both were wearing their seat belts.