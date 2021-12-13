WILCOX, Mo. — A 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old woman were moderately injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 10, 3 miles north of Wilcox.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the wreck occurred at 5:30 a.m. when Jacob W. Flint, 19, of Burlington Junction, fell asleep while driving southbound on State Route FF. Flint’s 1999 Chevrolet pickup then traveled off the east side of the road, went up an embankment and overturned.
Both the driver and the passenger Addison J. Barrow, 20, of Lincoln, Nebraska, were listed as not wearing safety devices. Flint and Barrow both took a private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
The vehicle was a total loss and was towed from the scene by Kizer Collision and Towing of Maryville.
The crash report was filed by Sgt. T.B. Ziegler, who was assisted at the scene by Trooper A.M. Mapel.