JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, announced last week his sponsorship of two residents of the 12th Senatorial District who will serve on different boards for the state.
They were presented during the Missouri Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee hearing on Jan. 19.
Bryan Atkins of Rea has been appointed to serve on the State Board of Probation and Parole. Atkins is a 1978 graduate of North Andrew High School who served for 20 years in the Missouri Air National Guard and served three as Andrew County sheriff from 2009 until his retirement in 2020.
Franklin Terhune of Savannah will serve on the Missouri Board for Architects, Engineers, Professional Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects. Terhune has spent more than 40 years in the engineering and surveying profession, and has also taught engineering and surveying courses at multiple colleges and universities, a press release from Hegeman’s office said.
“These are unique individuals who are volunteering their time for two important boards in service of our state,” Hegeman said in a statement. “We are quite fortunate to have such distinguished people who are willing to share their knowledge and do what they can to make Missouri a better place to live, work and raise a family. I thank both Bryan and Franklin for all they do for the great northwest part of our state and all of Missouri.”