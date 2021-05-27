MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Nodaway County, bringing the total to 25 since the pandemic began.
The update on May 20, the most updated information released by the Nodaway County Health Department, included the two additional deaths.
In an email Wednesday, health department administrator Tom Patterson said the increase came from the state’s official count, which the health department periodically compares to their own. He said there were several possibilities for why the count could have risen, including the state possibly reclassifying earlier deaths, or the state receiving death certificates from other jurisdictions for a Nodaway County resident that the local health department did not have immediate access to.
On May 20, the health department had reported 2,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 383 probable cases for a total of 2,700. Of those, 2,673 had been released from isolation. Four cases were active. None were currently hospitalized, and 170 had been hospitalized overall.
On the vaccination side, although the final mass vaccination event was held two weeks ago, the number of vaccinated people in Nodaway County continues to rise, though at a slightly lower rate.
As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 7,813 Nodaway County residents have initiated a vaccine regimen, or 35.4 percent of the county, according to the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data. That’s good for 12th-highest among Missouri counties. Thirty-two percent have completed their vaccination regimen.