PARNELL, Mo. — Two men were transported to the hospital with injuries after a truck collided with an UTV on Sunday evening on Orion Road, one mile west of Parnell.
Driver of the UTV, William Stiens, 76, of Skidmore, was transported with serious injuries by air ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Occupant in the UTV, Harold Spire, 62, of Maryville, was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville with moderate injuries.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. as a 2021 Polaris Ranger driven northbound on Orion Road by Stiens failed to yield to a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Krista Staples, 19, of Parnell, that was eastbound on 200th Street.
The Chevrolet struck the Polaris at an angle, Trooper T.R. Hecker noted in the report, and both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the road.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by the owners.
No one listed in the report as being involved in the crash was wearing a safety device.
Hecker was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.