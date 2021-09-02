GRAHAM, Mo. — Two people were injured in a UTV rollover on Saturday about a mile north of Graham, and the driver charged with DWI.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dakota G. Leeper, 22, of Graham, was headed north on State Route ZZ in a 2016 Kawasaki Mule just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 28 with two passengers. The vehicle reportedly went off the west side of the roadway and into a ditch, causing it to overturn, and ejecting both passengers.
Cole B. Alloway, 21, of Maitland, was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville with minor injuries. Brianna I. Erazo, 22, of Independence, was taken by ambulance to MMC-M with moderate injuries.
Leeper was not injured and the vehicle was listed with minor damage.
According to online court records, Leeper was charged with DWI - physical injury, a class E felony, in connection with the crash.