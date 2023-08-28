WILCOX, Mo. — A woman and teen received medical treatment for minor injuries at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that occurred at midnight on Sunday on U.S. Highway 71 at Wilcox.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the wreck occurred as a 2008 Lexus RX350 driven by Rhonda S. Wiederholt, 48, of Maryville, was southbound on Highway 71. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the road, struck and embankment, became airborne, struck the ground and overturned coming to rest on its passenger side facing north.