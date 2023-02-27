NOCOMO
NOCOMO Industries, Inc., is shown Monday afternoon. Former manager Nicki Samson and former CFO Margaret "Peggy" Helzer were arrested late last week and charged with stealing $483,000 from the sheltered workshop.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two leaders at NOCOMO Industries, Inc., were arrested and charged with stealing $483,000 from the retirement fund at the sheltered workshop.

Nodaway County Sheriff’s deputies served warrants and arrested former NOCOMO manager Nicki Samson, 59, at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24; and former NOCOMO chief financial officer Margaret “Peggy” Helzer, 63, at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, due to each of them living outside of city limits. Each was charged with two felony counts of stealing more than $25,000. Both have posted their $40,000 bonds.

