MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two leaders at NOCOMO Industries, Inc., were arrested and charged with stealing $483,000 from the retirement fund at the sheltered workshop.
Nodaway County Sheriff’s deputies served warrants and arrested former NOCOMO manager Nicki Samson, 59, at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24; and former NOCOMO chief financial officer Margaret “Peggy” Helzer, 63, at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, due to each of them living outside of city limits. Each was charged with two felony counts of stealing more than $25,000. Both have posted their $40,000 bonds.
According to a probable cause statement, members of the board of directors for NOCOMO filed a police report with the Maryville Police Department on Friday, Jan. 20 regarding the misapplication of funds/stealing from the organization.
The statement alleges that prior to last summer, the NOCOMO board, at Samson’s suggestion, agreed to move employee retirement funds into a new account that Samson told them would be more aggressive and provide a better return on already invested monies.
But, without the board’s knowledge or approval, Samson and Helzer engineered a scheme that moved another $483,000 to the new retirement account — half in one check dated June 22, 2022, and another dated July 1, 2022. Then on Dec. 14, police said $455,324.38 of those funds were then wired to yet another account on which Samson and Helzer were named the trustees. The more than $27,000 difference was dissolved during the transfer, the statement said.
Complicating matters, though, was the number of people required to set up such an account, Maryville Police Detective Ryan Glidden told The Forum. That meant that Samson and Helzer had to include four other beneficiaries on the plan, including two certified employees of NOCOMO. The four other beneficiaries’ identities were withheld by authorities because they did not appear to be involved in the scheme.
For every $241,500 deposited, Samson would have received $94,000, Helzer would have received $82,000, and two beneficiaries would have received $40,000 and $25,000. Additionally, two certified employees, who are intellectually disabled, would have received $400 and $100. The probable cause statement noted that Samson and Helzer selected two certified employees who did not have court-appointed guardians who would have been required to sign off on paperwork, exposing their plan.
“They were kind of just used for this process,” Glidden told The Forum. “... Those two poor folks were essentially used as pawns.”
The board, meanwhile, was fed phony financial reports that did not include the extra $483,000 that had been transferred into the unauthorized retirement account. But to fool a third-party audit, Samson and Helzer prepared another set of financials in which the new expenses were spread across three separate expense categories.
“They were provided a set of numbers that did not reflect complete reality,” Glidden said.
In a search, police found emails and handwritten notes they say were written by Helzer showing that she acted in concert with Samson, and also seemingly trying to defend the scheme.
“No doubt she should have been more forthcoming with the details,” one such email allegedly said.
On her desk, Helzer reportedly had handwritten notes listing questions about the plan concocted by the two women.
“How long does this plan really need to be in existence? 3-4-5 years at max,” one note reportedly said. Another said, “If we make one or two more big contributions July 1, 2023 (maybe July 1, 2024) can we dissolve the plan and distribute funds at that time, or do we have to wait until end of plan year (June 30, 2024)?”
According to the probable cause statement, police were able to recover the $455,324.38 that had been transferred to the account in December, including another $3,502.22 that had accrued in interest. However, the remaining $24,173.40 that had been dissolved as part of the transfer were not recovered.
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said that while theft is not necessarily a new type of case for the local department, the extent of this apparent theft is.
“The dollar amount is unusual, but the actual work itself is not,” he said. “... It’s just different — a little more white-collar I guess, if you will. The dollar amount makes it exceptional.”
If not for the police’s efforts to retrieve the funds, the process might have taken a long time and court costs for the board get back. Christian said it appears as if they moved it from one account where board members could have retrieved the funds rather simply to another “account that by law is normally quite protected from an unscrupulous employer. Unfortunately it also protected an unscrupulous employee who managed to get money into that account.”
NOCOMO board members did not respond to an email from The Forum in early February or this morning, continuing the board’s practice of not commenting publicly about the situation. Since announcing a brief shutdown earlier this month followed by a change in leadership, the board has not issued any public statements acknowledging the alleged theft or responded to any inquiries from The Forum.
Through its sheltered workshop, NOCOMO’s mission is to provide a clean, safe work environment for developmentally challenged citizens where they can be productively employed.