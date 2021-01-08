MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Health Department Board of Directors has added two new members to fill vacancies, filling the board for the first time in months.
On Dec. 17, the Nodaway County Commission approved the appointments of Bridget Kenny and Debra Hull to fill two vacancies on the board.
Kenny will fill the seat that was held by Jackie Ross until December, when she retired from the board.
Hull will fill the seat vacated by Bob Cooper, who retired from the board as well.
Both will serve on the board beginning in January until the April elections.
Kenny, a nurse, is currently the community health liaison at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, and Hull, also a nurse, is Diabetes Coordinator at MMC-M.