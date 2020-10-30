RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Two Albany residents were taken to area hospitals after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on State Route O, 1.5 miles east of Ravenwood.
Mary-Brooke Steinbach, 20, was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph after suffering serious injuries in the crash that occurred at 6:24 a.m. Dameon Sweat, 28, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report the crash occurred as the westbound 2005 Ford F150 driven by Sweat traveled into the eastbound lane where it struck the front of an eastbound 2018 Nissan Versa driven by Steinbach.
The pickup came to rest on the north side of Route O facing east. The Versa came to rest on the south side of Route O facing west. Both vehicles are listed as being totaled and were towed from the scene by Kizer Collission & Towing of Maryville.
Both drivers were listed as wearing safety devices.
Trooper A.J. Kempa, Major Crime Investigation Unit Team 1 and Sgt. G.D. Ward, were assisted at the scene by Trooper J.D. Farmer, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Ravenwood Fire Department.