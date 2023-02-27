OPSA awards 2-27-23
Alex Rice, Dayn Henderson and Logan Henderson receive Outstanding Public Service Awards on Monday from Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons. The awards were given to the trio for Eagle Scout projects they carried out that beautified parks across the city.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Three enterprising young men each were awarded the city of Maryville’s Outstanding Public Service Award on Monday in recognition of the projects they completed to beautify parks across the city.

Over the past two years, Alex Rice and Dayn and Logan Henderson used Eagle Scout projects to restore and improve parks and monuments in Maryville.

