MARYVILLE, Mo. — Three enterprising young men each were awarded the city of Maryville’s Outstanding Public Service Award on Monday in recognition of the projects they completed to beautify parks across the city.
Over the past two years, Alex Rice and Dayn and Logan Henderson used Eagle Scout projects to restore and improve parks and monuments in Maryville.
During Monday’s regular Maryville City Council meeting, each of them was presented with a plaque commemorating the Outstanding Public Service Award by Mayor Tye Parsons.
“Over the last year, the City Council has had the pleasure of hearing from several youth who provided leadership and dedicated projects to improve our local parks system,” Parsons said. “All three recipients of the Outstanding Public Service Award tonight worked vigorously to improve our park assets while reducing maintenance burdens placed on staff. These exceptional young men organized individual projects to clean and beautify the Freedom Rock at Franklin Park, the veterans memorial at the Nodaway County Courthouse, and improved parkwide conditions at the Robertson-Crist nature park.”
Last year, Rice wrapped up a long-term project in which he assembled a team to restore the veterans memorial at the Nodaway County Courthouse and the Freedom Rock area at Franklin Park. The effort led by Rice cleaned the memorial at the courthouse, including applying anti-algae cleaner, and the Freedom Rock itself at Franklin Park. He and his team also improved landscaping around the rock and cleaned the decorative bricks surrounding it. Most of the work was completed in the summer of 2021, but the project was finished up in May 2022.
Last summer, the Henderson brothers focused their Eagle Scout projects on cleaning up Robertson-Crist Park.
Dayn Henderson focused much of his work on clearing out a tremendous amount of undergrowth and dead trees, restoring sightlines in the park and making it easier for visitors to safely use. He also cleaned up the bathrooms and mulched around trees and trails.
Logan Henderson worked with his crew to cut down dead trees in a clearing inside the park and turned them into stumps that he used to make a seating area that is designed to serve as an outdoor classroom with a view of the pond.
“Your leadership and hard work set a tremendous example and a reminder of how special the Maryville community is,” Parsons told them while presenting their awards. “Thank you for your outstanding public service.”
The Outstanding Public Service Award was created in 2019 to recognize city of Maryville employees and community members who go above and beyond to help make Maryville a better place. Parsons presented the award on behalf of the City Council and the Maryville Parks and Recreation board.
- The council approved the purchase of two new portable radios from Motorola for up to $11,365.90 that are compatible with the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network (MOSWIN), which allows law enforcement agencies and emergency services personnel across the state to communicate in the same system. A grant award from the state’s Local Law Enforcement Block Grant program will pay for $9,999.99 of the purchase.
- Council members approved a $12,000 contract with Snyder & Associates for professional engineering services for sanitary sewer improvements around Franklin Park.
- The council approved the purchase of pavement asset management software from Streetlogix for up to $12,750. The software will be used to track the conditions of city roads and plan maintenance schedules.