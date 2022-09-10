MARYVILLE, Mo. — While recognizing and honoring first responders during this year’s National Day of Service, numerous local service organizations will join together to benefit one cause: the Nodaway County Senior Center.
Now postponed until Sunday, Sept. 11, the Maryville’s Host Lions Club, Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, Pride Lions Club, Rotary Club and Elks Club will sponsor a cornhole tournament from which all proceeds will benefit the center.
The afternoon event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11, at the center, 1210 E. First St. The cost to participate is $20 for a team of two adults. Cornhole boards and bags will be provided.
Harold Spire, Lions Club district governor, told The Forum on Monday, that this endeavor started with a challenge from Patty Hill, the second international president, who asked leaders to create an event sometime within the week surrounding the National Day of Service, on Sept. 11, that brings together all service organizations.
“It is meant as a permanent tribute to those killed on 9/11 and to the brave individuals who respond first,” he said.
Spire said the members of each club who have been involved so far, seem to be excited about the event, noting that the organizations have never worked together on a single event before, but some think it’s about time.
“As social organizations shrink and people, you know get older, we need more help and it would be good for the community to see that all these people are out here working together,” Spire said. “If anybody can pick up a member from doing this, then so be it.”
The event will offer a challenge for tourney contestants, but many activities and concessions also will be available for families and children cheering them on during the event. A&M Amusements plans to provide inflatables and games. The Maryville Police and Fire departments and Nodaway County Ambulance District plan to have vehicles onsite for children and adults to view.
Cost is $5 for a daylong bracelet for access to the inflatables and games.
“They can be there all day if they want,” Spire said.
He explained that leaders from the organizations have been meeting weekly on Wednesdays to discuss interest, ideas and logistics. Each organization is handling an aspect of the event.
The Elks Club is handling the cornhole tournament. The Lions Club is handling concessions and Optimists are handling the kids’ games and bounce houses. Rotary Club is managing dinner, a loaded potato bar with chili will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Each organization is doing one thing, but everybody is going to help everybody,” Spire said. “… A lot of people are doing a lot of work.”