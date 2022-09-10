Service organization logos

MARYVILLE, Mo. — While recognizing and honoring first responders during this year’s National Day of Service, numerous local service organizations will join together to benefit one cause: the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Now postponed until Sunday, Sept. 11, the Maryville’s Host Lions Club, Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, Pride Lions Club, Rotary Club and Elks Club will sponsor a cornhole tournament from which all proceeds will benefit the center.

