MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville City Council members approved two contracts on Monday to remove trees near a runway at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport that inspectors from the Missouri Department of Transportation said could endanger pilots.
During an annual site visit in April 2021, MoDOT inspectors identified trees that had gotten too close to the primary surface of the airport’s lone, 4,600-foot runway. What’s considered the primary surface area extends 200 feet beyond each end of the paved runway.
At its Monday meeting, the City Council approved a $61,642.91 project consultant agreement with Jviation, the city’s airport consultant since 2012, and a contract with BRS Construction, of Edina, for $103,125 to remove approximately five acres of trees in the area — a total project cost of $164,767.91.
Ninety percent of the project’s cost will come from federal funds with a 10 percent local match of $16,476.91 coming from the city’s general revenues.
The federal funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which carves out what are called Non-Primary Entitlement (NPE) grant funds. NPE funds are available to general aviation airports to use primarily on capital improvements certain types of maintenance projects. The obstruction removal is considered a capital improvement project, city documents state.
Each year, eligible airports receive funding that they can use on such projects and require only a 10 percent local match — though for the past two years, as part of COVID-19 relief measures, the 2020 and 2021 allotments are higher and do not require any local matching funds.
The funding stays good for four years before it has to be spent, allowing airports to potentially accrue enough funding for significant projects.
To pay for the obstruction removal, the city will use the $91,280 remaining from its 2018 NPE funds — which must be spent by June 1 or be forfeited — and $57,011 from its 2019 allotment. That will leave $92,989 remaining from the 2019 NPE funds, and a full $166,666 for each of 2020’s and 2021s funding allotments.