South Main project sees new lights
As part of the first phase of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, contractors installed new traffic lights and poles on South Avenue and South Main last week. According to City Manager Greg McDanel, the contractor will be placing the arms on each signal and installing the signal cabinets/controllers over the next two weeks. On April 19, crews were already working on the signals at the new Walmart entrance off Main Street.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Phase I of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project will not be completed by the end of April as originally scheduled, but city officials expect it to be finished within a couple of months.

During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said that traffic signal arms and cabinets are in the process of being installed and set up now. Over the next month, the signals will be activated, but McDanel cautioned that the signal timing will start out “basic” and need to be optimized as traffic flow returns to normal throughout the corridor.

