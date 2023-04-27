MARYVILLE, Mo. — Phase I of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project will not be completed by the end of April as originally scheduled, but city officials expect it to be finished within a couple of months.
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said that traffic signal arms and cabinets are in the process of being installed and set up now. Over the next month, the signals will be activated, but McDanel cautioned that the signal timing will start out “basic” and need to be optimized as traffic flow returns to normal throughout the corridor.
Private utility relocations, primarily by internet service providers United Fiber, Bluebird Network and Brightspeed, are expected to be completed by the week of May 1, including the removal of utility poles.
Mayor Tye Parsons said during Monday’s meeting that those utility relocations have been a major cause of delays on the project as it entered its home stretch.
Once the utility poles have been removed, contractor VF Anderson Builders can finish laying out the new Walmart drive and access points to Burger King and Hineline Furniture, McDanel said.
In the meantime, VF Anderson has begun pouring concrete sidewalk on the east side of South Main. Once that’s finished, workers will transition to the bike and pedestrian trail on the west side.
Parsons called the project “the most important infrastructure project the city of Maryville has ever undertaken,” and said it should be finished up within about 60 days.
“We know that there were weather delays; maybe more importantly, we know that there were utility delays,” Parsons said. “… No, it won’t be done on Friday, but we expect this summer for sure it will be done and ready to go. We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to finish up this project.”
McDanel said the project is 82 percent complete.
Phase II of the project, which will run from the intersection with State Route V to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass, continues to move along as well.
McDanel said SK Design Group has submitted final plans to the Missouri Department of Transportation for final approval and put the project out to bid. After a minimum 21-day bid period, the city can select a contractor for the second half of the project.