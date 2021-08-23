BARNARD, Mo. — A collision on Saturday with a tractor left one woman injured.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Treyton J. Harris, 20, of Maryville, was headed north on Jet Road about three miles north of Barnard around 12:40 p.m. in a 1990 Ford F-150 with Caysie D. Creason, 20, of Hale, Missouri, as a passenger in the vehicle. While cresting a hill, the pickup truck crossed the center of the roadway, partially ran off the road and struck a 2019 Massey Ferguson 4710 tractor driven southbound by Joseph B. Drake, 69, of Barnard.
Creason suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Harris and Drake were not injured. None were listed as wearing seat belts.
The pickup was totaled and the tractor, which was driven from the scene, was listed with extensive damage.