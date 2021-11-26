MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Commission last week distributed donations from Enel Green Power to townships that house wind turbines from the company’s White Cloud wind project.
Enel Green Power donated about $700 per megawatt that the approximately 236.5 MW White Cloud wind farm — made up of 89 wind turbines across 40,000 acres in southwest Nodaway County — can produce, coming out to around $166,000.
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker said the company offered the donation after the commission pointed out that Tenaska, the company that built the Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center in the northern part of the county, had pledged annual donations of $15,000 over 20 years to a county-managed community fund.
The county commission then set aside half of Enel Green Power’s donation to give to the townships where the White Cloud wind turbines are located with the suggestion that the townships spend the donations on gravel and road maintenance.
The amounts distributed to the townships, listed to the right, were based on the number of turbines in the township.
- Green Township: $7,700
- Hughes Township: $24,325
- Monroe Township: $31,580
- Polk Township: $8,662
- White Cloud Township: $10,587