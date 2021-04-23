MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Tourism Committee continues to move toward a top priority of hiring a dedicated staff member.
The chief question that remains about the position, though, is whether it will be full-time or part-time. At the April 14 meeting, committee members were unsure whether the duties of such a position would require a full-time commitment. Members will work to sketch out what the duties could encompass, then decide whether they are best suited to a part-time or full-time position.
The answer to that question could decide whether a partnership with an outside organization, like Downtown Maryville, would be feasible. Last month, Stephanie Campbell, a Tourism Committee member and a member of Downtown Maryville, told the committee that the downtown business organization would be interested in an arrangement in which the two entities would share a staff member in one full-time position. The committee asked for Downtown Maryville to present a proposal outlining what their end of the staff member’s duties would be.
Tourism Committee president Josh McKim said he was notified such a proposal wasn’t ready for the committee this month, but could be next month.
In the meantime, the Tourism Committee will work to determine whether it may need a staff member to devote a full-time position strictly to tourism, rather than sharing part-time commitments with another organization.
The Tourism Committee is considering a partnership for such a position because so far, the revenue from the transient guest tax, a part of which funds the committee’s operations, hasn’t been enough to reliably support a full-time position. Cash reserves would likely allow for two years of a full-time position.
Other Tourism Committee notes
- The committee is looking at contingency plans in case it needs to come up with funding for wayfinding signage that is included in the city’s South Main Corridor Improvement Project. Under a plan approved by the City Council earlier this month, the project will now be split into two phases. The wayfinding signage is included in phase two, which at the moment is unfunded, though the city intends to secure third party funding.
- Bryan Dulin, general manager at Cobblestone Inn and Suites, joined the board in a community-at-large position. The seat had previously been vacant.
- The committee nominated Justin Miller to join the board as the city’s designated representative. The city is one of several entities that receives a voting seat on the board. Previously, the spot has been held by City Manager Greg McDanel, whose term expired. Miller took over as Mozingo Lake Recreation Park director earlier this month and formerly was the supervisor of the Maryville Community Center.