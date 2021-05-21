MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Tourism Committee members continue to sketch out what an organizational structure could look like, and are preparing to look at options that would not include a partnership for a full-time position.
At the May 12 meeting of the committee, Stephanie Campbell, a member of the committee and part of Downtown Maryville, a group that focuses on revitalization of Maryville’s downtown area, said that it doesn’t look like a partnership between the downtown group and the Tourism Committee is in the cards.
“It’s just not the right time for Downtown as we sit here today,” Campbell said. “… We’ve got a big grant pending that, if that were to come through, that changes our financial game pretty seriously and gives us some seed money to kind of sustain something longer term. It’s just not the right time right this minute without a different funding mechanism that I’m not comfortable leading the charge on.”
Earlier this year, the two entities had considered the possibility of working on an agreement that could have seen the two split the cost of a full-time position, with the employee splitting time between the two.
The option was on the table because the Tourism Committee’s revenues are, currently, not enough to sustain a full-time position for more than a couple of years. The committee’s activities are funded by the transient guest tax, which levies a five-cent tax on guests of hotels, motels and licensed lodging facilities. But the vast majority of those funds are paid to Northwest Missouri State University to pay off the city’s portion of the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
As part of a voter initiative passed in 2016, the city will pay $150,000 per year for 23 years for its $3.45 million portion of the facility. That only leaves something in the neighborhood of $70,000 per year or so, depending on revenues, for any other tourism-related expenses — not enough to sustain a position and embark on any major projects over a period longer than a few years, even including the $180,000 in reserves the committee has banked.
On top of that, uncertainty over the funding mechanism for what will now be phase two of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project could significantly affect funding for a tourism position. Much of the wayfinding signage approved by the committee, including a new entrance sign on South Main, had been included as part of the massive infrastructure overhaul.
However, when the project was split into two parts because of higher than estimated costs, the wayfinding signage was pushed to the second phase — which remains without a funding source. Committee members are preparing for the possibility that their board could be on the hook to pay for the signage depending on the city’s success with finding a phase two funding source, cutting into their reserves even further.
But Josh McKim, of NCED, told the board last week that the committee should continue to lay the groundwork for hiring a full-time administrator, like hammering out a job description, organizational hierarchies, how much that administrator might be paid and how much they might have to work with.
“I really think for us to gain momentum as an organization, we need somebody doing this full time,” McKim said. “If we’re really going to do tourism, I think that’s got to be the direction we go. And how we do that, I don’t know at this time. A lot of budget numbers up in the air that are kind of unknown. But we need to start moving that direction.”
Committee members will review sample job descriptions and aim to have a better idea of what it will look like by next month’s meeting.