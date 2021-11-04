MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Tourism Committee will vote next week on whether to endorse a plan to expand the board and allow non-city residents to hold a majority of community-at-large seats.
At a special meeting held Monday, several tourism committee members questioned the reasoning behind the plan — particularly the problem it was intended to solve — and warned of its possible effects if approved by the council.
“What a bombshell that we might be setting a precedent for,” said committee member Bob Hall.
Last week, the City Council voted 3-2 to draft an ordinance that would add two at-large seats to the tourism committee and allow up to three of the resulting five at-large seats to be filled by non-city residents who live within Nodaway County. Currently, at-large members of the board, like all other active city boards in practice, must live within city limits.
The change to city code was proposed at the behest of a few business owners who live outside of city limits. Over the past year, they have pushed city officials and candidates for the council to allow non-city-resident business owners to serve on the tourism committee, but have frequently shifted their focus when pressed on why their interests are not already represented by the existing representatives dedicated to business stakeholders.
Monday, two of the current at-large members questioned why the proposal had been made in the first place.
“So basically, no non-resident is on any other committees, and the City Council is considering just changing these rules on this one committee, and, all of a sudden, we’re going to change the rules?” said Coby Lamb, who has served on the committee since its inception in 2017.
“I’d kind of like to know, what did this board do wrong?” Hall said, another board member representing the community at large.
At the council meeting last week, Holly Cronk, who spoke to the council in support of the change and has been its most vocal advocate, said that she has had no issues with the board or its members, and has received two grants from the committee. Additionally, she indicated she is not interested in being appointed to the board herself.
Instead, Cronk said business owners in her position “have a desire to be validated” that a spot on the board would provide.
However, the proposed change would allow any county resident to serve in the at-large positions, leading to some confusion over the reasoning behind the proposal. Without a requirement to be a business owner, council members and others in the community have redirected to other arguments in favor, including the potential positives of including a wider range of people with different perspectives.
Tourism Committee President Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development and that organization’s representative to the committee, said Monday that while he would not yet commit to voting one way or the other on a recommendation to council, his own board at NCED includes representatives from outside Nodaway County — resulting in nothing but positive effects.
“It gives us a different perspective, allows us to view things differently,” McKim said.
The organizational representatives on the committee largely said they needed more time to consult with their respective stakeholders before voting on a recommendation to the City Council.
“My board was very split in discussions about this,” said Amy Gessert, the executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and that organization’s representative on the tourism committee. “We did an informal poll of our members, and they were in favor of adding the two seats. But my board was split, and I haven’t had a chance to talk to them about that.”
Stephanie Campbell, president of the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization and that group’s representative on the committee, said that her organization “would defer to what our City Council feels is most appropriate.”
“We trust that process of governance and we trust the process of how it was created to start with,” she said.
But speaking for herself as a private citizen and business owner, Campbell warned that the reasoning behind the change did not add up, and that expanding board eligibility to outside the city limits would set a dangerous precedent.
“Listen, I really want to vote in Canada,” she said. “I like Canada. I’ve been there like six times. But I don’t live there. So, I can’t vote there.”
“… This is a veiled attempt, in my opinion, to change way more than this, and I just want to be careful that we see that. And I think (Hall’s) point is very valid, that we could be opening up a door here — we will be opening a door here — that is not about people not being heard.”
The committee will discuss the proposed change again at its regular meeting at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 in City Hall. At that meeting, the committee plans to vote on whether to recommend the proposal be approved by the City Council, though any such vote would only be a recommendation made to the council and would have no binding effect.
Rachael Martin, the City Council’s non-voting liaison to the tourism committee and one of the council members who voted against drafting the code change, suggested to the committee that if its members endorse the expansion plan, they should consider also recommending a clear conflict of interest policy to head off any concerns about individual business owners serving their own interests if appointed to the board.
The City Council intends to discuss the plan and potentially vote on the change to city code at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Tourism director
Also during Monday’s meeting, the committee appointed Gessert to be an informal liaison between committee members and the city, advising city officials during the process of hiring a tourism director.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the city is working on a draft agreement with MDIO to share an executive director between the two organizations. At a City Council budget workshop in September, McDanel said the tentative agreement would see MDIO pay about 25 percent of the salary of a shared director up to a total of $16,650, with the tourism funds paying for the remainder.
The tourism director would be an employee of the city and report to the city manager’s office, but about a quarter of the director’s time would be spent on MDIO.
McDanel said the agreement will be brought before the tourism committee once it’s finalized.
Other tourism notes
The board elected the following officers for the next year:
- Josh McKim, NCED, as president
- Amy Gessert, chamber, as vice president
- Bryan Dulin, at-large, as secretary
The board also approved a grant request by the chamber for $5,000 to assist with the downtown Christmas event, A Very Maryville Christmas. Gessert recused herself from the vote and discussion.