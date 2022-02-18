MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Tourism Committee approved a grant application for Make It Maryville’s spring open house, but will look at shifting its grant focus moving forward.
At its Feb. 9 meeting, the committee unanimously approved a request for $1,500 to help pay for promotional advertisements in regional print publications, on the radio and on social media for the open house, set for March 19. Make It Maryville is an organization that promotes participating small businesses for targeted shopping events like the open in house in an effort to boost foot traffic at all participating locations.
But committee members expressed some reservations not about the recipient of the grant in particular, but whether events like the open house in general should be the focus of local tourism grant dollars.
“I will say that I think we need to be careful as a committee that we really define the purpose of our grant program as it relates to tourism so that we make sure that the priorities of the grant program match the priorities of this committee,” said committee member Stephanie Campbell, who recused herself from the vote on the application because two of her businesses will be participating. “I’m not saying that supporting local businesses is not what we should be doing, but we do have other organizations that are in that lane. And so I think if we were to do this, it would be my thought that, if we continue to support this, it would need to be focused on bringing people to Maryville who aren’t already going to be here.”
Make It Maryville has received two prior grants totaling $2,000 for similar initiatives.
Amy Gessert, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, said that her research of similar grant programs statewide used for marketing tourism showed awards would typically go to businesses that are based in travel or tourism specifically.
One more concern over how the grant program is currently structured had to do with matching funds. Although the application from Make It Maryville organizer Holly Kay Cronk noted a contribution by her organization of 80 volunteer hours totaling a value of $1,200 as an in-kind match, no monetary matching funds are required to receive the grant and were not included in the proposal.
“I WILL NOT BE PERSONALLY CONTACTING ANY BUSINESSES ABOUT FINANCIALLY CONTRIBUTING TO THIS EVENT,” Cronk said in an emailed response to an inquiry by Gessert about multiple aspects of the Make It Maryville application. The emails were included in the informational packet distributed to committee members about the grant application. “IT IS THE LEAST WE CAN DO TO HELP THEM.”
The response about matching funds was the only portion of the email in all caps.
While praising Cronk specifically for her many efforts in promoting Maryville’s businesses, committee members agreed with a suggestion from Campbell that they should consider requiring matching funds in the future, perhaps with a minimum dollar amount attached.
Overall, committee members said the grant program under its current structure had probably served its purpose and should be reenvisioned down the line to shift its focus and tighten its scope.
Rachael Martin, the non-voting City Council liaison to the tourism committee, said that the way the grant program is currently structured encouraged bite-sized grants to many organizations that serve similar purposes.
“I 100 percent agree and I think that’s something that I’m anxious to see what happens when a (tourism) director’s on board to sort of take that mission of uniting everybody at this table and moving it forward,” Campbell said. “And I think we’re at that space where our community could really use a targeted campaign that accomplishes all of these goals, to reach people outside, to bring them in for all the things we have going on. Because we still are definitely operating in silos. And making new silos. … And grants like this only contribute to that silo effect, which, again, maybe is something we can look at.”
Committee members agreed to form a subcommittee soon to study the grant program and recommend changes.
Other notes
- City Manager Greg McDanel said that the city received seven applications for the tourism director who would be shared between the city and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization. Three finalists have been selected and will be interviewed soon, putting a hire likely on track for a start date sometime in March.
- Greg Hansen, assistant vice president of student affairs in campus recreation at Northwest Missouri State University and the university’s representative on the tourism committee, said he will meet with his counterparts in recreational administration at the city — Ryan Heiland, Maryville assistant city manager; Justin Miller, park director at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park; and Jeff Stubblefield, director of Maryville Parks and Recreation — on Friday in what he said he hopes will be the first of regular meetings to discuss areas of potential overlap and opportunities for coordination. “We’re the people that do that in our community, and county and region, so I think it’s important to do that together,” Hansen said.
- Committee members pointed out that track meets held at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse at Northwest — the construction of which was primary reason behind the transient guest tax that also funds the tourism committee’s activities — have made a significant difference for businesses. Campbell said that visitors to the meet resulted in “crazy” weekend foot traffic at her downtown businesses, and Bryan Dulin, general manager at Cobblestone Inn and Suites, said the hotel has been full with teams coming in for the meets.