MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Tourism Committee on Wednesday opted not to recommend the City Council go forward with a proposal under consideration to expand the committee and allow non-residents to serve in at-large positions.
The committee did not actually vote on supporting the proposed measure as no committee member made a motion to recommend it. Instead, during a regular meeting Wednesday, committee members voted 5-1, with three abstaining, to recommend that the council simply clean up the city code to bring it in line with existing practices.
Last month, the City Council voted 3-2 to draft an ordinance that would add two at-large seats to the tourism committee and allow for up to three of the resulting five at-large seats to be filled by non-city residents who live within Nodaway County. Currently, at-large members of the board, like most other city boards, must live within city limits.
However, with no committee member moving to recommend any more sweeping changes like the ones under consideration by the council, the recommendation from the tourism committee made Wednesday amounts to an endorsement of the board’s makeup staying as is — and shows a stark lack of support for the plan on the committee it would change.
Josh McKim, representing Nodaway County Economic Development, said NCED’s board directed him to vote for expanding the tourism committee, and so voted against the minor change the tourism committee ultimately recommended.
“This is a conversation that has got a lot of passion on both sides, and, as a board, there was a lot of passion on both sides from folks that I deeply respect and have high regard for,” McKim said of the NCED board’s discussions.
Greg Hansen, representing Northwest Missouri State University; Justin Miller, representing the city of Maryville; and Jeff Stubblefield, representing Maryville Parks and Recreation, all abstained from the vote.
The recommendation passed Wednesday does support changing the code somewhat in order to align with how the committee actually operates and with the original intent.
Right now, the language in city code requires that all committee members live within city limits — including representatives of the six entities guaranteed a spot on the board. The intent of the language, though, and the way the board has actually operated since its formation in 2017, was for residency requirements only to apply to the community-at-large seats, City Manager Greg McDanel said.
Wednesday’s recommendation from the tourism committee was for the City Council to revise the code to align with that intention.
Amy Gessert, the representative for the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, told the committee that the chamber’s membership was split on the proposal before the City Council, but overall was in favor of the tourism committee’s expansion and of allowing non-city residents to serve on the board in at-large positions. Nonetheless, Gessert indicated she was not against the recommendation passed by the committee Wednesday, and was recorded as a vote in favor.
She also indicated she was interested in working with council member Dannen Merrill — who proposed drafting the ordinance that would expand and change the tourism committee’s composition — on alternative language for a future proposal.
The tourism committee’s recommendation has no binding effect, but Merrill, in attendance at the meeting Wednesday, said the council would give the recommendation weight in discussing what changes should be made, if any.
“The proposal was to have a discussion and see where that led,” Merrill said.
The council is expected to review and discuss an ordinance to change the tourism committee’s composition at its Nov. 22 meeting.