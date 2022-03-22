MARYVILLE, Mo. — Construction of a critical trail project is finally set to get underway.
The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a $350,458 contract with VF Anderson Builders for construction of the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project.
The project will connect six additional trails into one interconnected trail system, allowing pedestrian access to the middle school, high school, St. Gregory Babarigo Catholic School, Northwest Missouri State University, three public parks and Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
The new, 1,600-foot, 8-foot-wide concrete extension will run along West Torrance Street from South Walnut Street to South Munn Avenue. Currently the neighborhood doesn’t have any sidewalks.
The new trail is designed off-street, allowing for safer separation between pedestrians and vehicular traffic.
The project was originally approved in 2019 through the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Program. Under that program, MoDOT agreed to pay up to $143,359.84, with the rest to be picked up by the city of Maryville.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the city received one bid for the project, which came in about $27,000 under the engineer’s estimate. Normally, there would likely be more bidders, he said, but most of those likely bidders are working as subcontractors for VF Anderson on the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. McDanel said they’ll just slide over from the South Main project to complete the trail project while they’re already in Maryville.
McDanel said the next step for the interconnected trail system will be to install branded signage, much like the university does with its trail system.
Construction should take about two months, the city has estimated in the past.