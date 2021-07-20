MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Torrance Street Trail Extension has a new timeline that could see the project completed by the end of the year.
The project will extend an 8-foot-wide concrete trail approximately 1,600 feet from South Walnut Street to South Munn Avenue, running through a dense residential neighborhood that currently does not have a sidewalk. The trail will also connect six other trails that crisscross the city.
In 2019, the Missouri Department of Transportation approved $143,259.84 — or about 64 percent of the estimated cost — in matching funds for the project through the federally funded Transportation Alternatives Program. The program provides funding for the expansion of non-traditional transportation projects, especially in rural areas.
City Manager Greg McDanel said he hopes to have work begin on the project this fall and have it completed by winter. The project should take about 120 days once construction has begun, he said.
Other City Council notes
- The council on Monday also approved an application from The Hangar for a liquor by the drink - Sunday license, pending the completion of four of the remaining items needed to city fire and life safety code inspection.
- McDanel said road crews could begin pouring concrete for a concrete replacement project on Alco Avenue and Edwards Street next week.