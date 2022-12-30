MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s most engaging local stories on Facebook hit on some of the most important topics in the Nodaway County community.
Here are the Top 10 stories, in no particular order, based on social media engagement such as likes, reactions, comments and shares.
Sears Hometown to close soon
Forum readers on Facebook were very involved on social media last week when Sears Hometown owner Ryan Gessert told The Forum that the store would be closing soon.
“We were not expecting this at all,” he said.
Due to its parent company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month, the last Sears Hometown store in the region is set to close.
“We’re very thankful,” he reiterated, noting that because of this community’s business and backing his family was able to build a stable foundation that they aren’t planning to leave any time soon.
Saying goodbye can be the ‘Pitts’
The story of Kevin Pitts’ retirement was posted in early December and is possibly The Forum’s most-shared story on Facebook ever. With a proliferation of comments and shares, it is quite obvious what a difference he made in the Maryville community and beyond.
With 27 years in the education field — 25 of those working in the Maryville R-II School District — Pitts said he felt it was time for a change. Even though he doesn’t have an immediate plan, he knows it’s time.
He told The Forum that he’s “most proud of our culture. I just feel like we’ve worked really hard, and (we’re) just surrounded by a phenomenal staff, always have been. And I think it’s something that we’ve intentionally worked on over the years, is our culture and providing that environment where kids know they’re cared for. We’re trying to find the genius in each kid.”
Ware fires up Spoofhound players, students and crowd as tee guy
As much as Brody Ware fired up the crowds at Spoofhound football games, his story blew up The Forum’s Facebook page with comments and engagement.
Ware, a sophomore at Maryville, and (Derek) Quinlin, the junior Spoofhound quarterback, bonded over their love of football as Quinlin participated in a peer-mentoring program run by Candace and Alexis Boeh. Through that program, Quinlin and his peers had the opportunity to work with Ware, who has Down syndrome, and other students in the Boehs’ classroom.
“It is always great to see a smile on his face,” Quinlin said. “That is my goal for every day when I’m there. He loves it and I do too.”
After the win over Chillicothe, Brody went with Quinlin through the handshake line together.
“It brings tears to my eyes to see the boys — they will grab his hand and include him,” Jen Ware said.
R/Farms
A story by Forum reporter Paxson Haws featuring R/Farms Distilling Co., and its close adherence to process and family, received a lot of attention on The Forum’s Facebook page this year.
Looking for ways to expand, R/Farms Distilling Co., sprouted to life over the past year as a family- and community-focused business. Located just outside Mound City, the distillery sits surrounded by rows of grain and overlooks the rolling hills of northwest Missouri.
R/Farms is a family-run business from “field to finish.” The brothers and their father — Dylan, Cole, Gage and Kirby — plant, grow and harvest the grains themselves as the farm has done for four generations now.
“We want to be a destination,” Dylan said. “We want to be a day trip for people out of Omaha, Kansas City and Maryville to come over, hang out for the afternoon and experience the space and the farm.”
Clear Creek owners offer family friendly restaurant
With nearly the Facebook reach of the entire population of Maryville, a story about Clear Creek Grill & Bar opening made waves when it hit social media.
At the location of the former Title Town Bar & Grill, the current restaurant owned by Johnny Marriott III has made family very important in his business.
“It’s building community that’s my ultimate goal here,” he told The Forum..
Marriott found a way to create that community by starting his Clear Creek Catering business in 2020, the outbreak year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though he said it was definitely difficult, it was amazing to see the events in small towns around the county and northwest Missouri region keeping his family business working, he said.
“(We’re) trying to provide an atmosphere that’s family friendly and at the same time provides for the locals,” he said.
Westfall honored at Missouri State Fair
Local man Bob Westfall was among several men and women to be honored at the Missouri State Fair during each day’s Military Flag Retreat ceremonies and The Forum’s Facebook followers couldn’t have shown more excitement.
According to a news release, a total of 11 veterans and active-duty service members from Missouri were selected from nominations received across the state to be honored during the daily ceremony.
Westfall told The Forum that the event was “real nice.” He described a solemn, but relaxed event.
“They told a little bit about me and I got to say a few words,” Westfall said.
Missouri National Guard members folded and presented the American flag to him. He said it was done at 5:30 p.m., while playing the retreat, which is the “normal time” for the Army. He wasn’t sure that was done especially for him being a veteran of the Army branch, but it was the correct time.
“I don’t remember when I was in Vietnam ever hearing retreat because it wasn’t quittin’ time,” Westfall said.
Bob’s daughter Traci Westfall told The Forum that though she didn’t nominate her dad, she couldn’t think of a better person to nominate.
“Our family’s very proud that they recognized Dad,” she said. “He’s raised us to love Nodaway County and love what we do in work every day and love the country we live in — and he’s a pretty good guy too.”
West Nodaway approves protection officer program
Causing a stir on The Forum’s Facebook page in August was a story by News Editor Geoffrey Woehlk about the West Nodaway R-I Board of Education’s controversial, and not unanimous, decision to take part in the state’s school protection officer program.
The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education voted 5-2 to take part in the program, which allows school districts to arm teachers and administrators.
Board members said the district would pay for the cost — estimated to be around $1,800 — of the required training, which consists of about 120 hours of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification that provides training in areas like use of force, building search, restraint techniques, first aid and firearms training.
Keeping Pagliai’s open
In November, a story sent readers into their memories about Pagliai’s Pizza when new owners Johanna and Kobee Trueblood, Nodaway County natives, purchased the building after Johanna had helped out as a manager under Cindy Hourn, the previous owner.
“I was looking for a project,” Trueblood said. “And I’ve always wanted a restaurant.”
Former employee of the business Traci Westfall recalled her time there.
“It never seemed like a job down there,” Westfall said. “It seemed like it was a safe haven for all of us as kids. We could go there and be safe, and make money and we thought that was the most important thing. Now you get older and you’re kind of like, we really needed that place more than we thought.”
Maryville R-II in need of bus drivers
Receiving more link clicks than 92 percent of The Forum’s most recent Facebook posts at the time, a September story about Maryville R-II’s busing difficulties drew readers to comment.
Area parents took to social media in the first few weeks of school to air concerns about their children, noting that they heard buses were overcrowded and children were sitting four to a seat and on the floor.
Maryville R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot talked with The Forum at the time about the difficulties the district is facing with fewer and fewer drivers available.
“The biggest part, that I’m most concerned with is safety,” he said.
Lightfoot said it has been really crowded, but that he didn’t think there was ever a case where buses were crowded past capacity limits.
In the hectic initial week of school, he thinks kids might not have been ready to have to sit three to a seat. The seats are rated to hold three children.
“We’ve got to get more drivers,” he said, explaining a new Jarnik program that offers a signing bonus for new hires.
City Council backs new low-income apartments
A story posted in late August and detailing a new low-income housing complex possibility lit up The Forum’s Facebook page with reactions, comments and shares, not to mention people dropping by The Forum office for contact information to put their name in early.
The Maryville City Council passed a resolution in support of a new low-income housing complex that would construct two, 16-plex apartment buildings along Volunteer Avenue.
Snider Development, part of HRM Development, is taking a second crack at the project after applying to the Missouri Housing Development Commission last year to secure low-income housing tax credits.