MARYVILLE, Mo. — At the end of each year, The Forum reviews the top 10 local news stories of the year.
Throughout 2022, the headlines were dominated by stories having to do with education: more subscribers read stories having to do with education than any other news topic.
And with major changes coming to Nodaway County at both K-12 and higher education institutions, it was for good reason. Here are the biggest news moments from 2022.
1. Four-day school weeks
In January, the West Nodaway R-I School District began seriously considering moving to a four-day week. With a teacher shortage across the state at crisis levels, rural districts like those in Nodaway County were at the bottom of the totem pole, often left with no one to fill their classrooms when hiring musical chairs had finished.
To try and make the district more attractive to teachers, West Nodaway’s school board studied moving to a four-day week. School officials held multiple open forums to discuss the pros and cons with parents and community members.
The forums were civil and on-topic, as both board members and members of the public asked questions about what the shift might look like.
The tone of the meetings was often in stark contrast to West Nodaway’s sports co-op partner, Nodaway-Holt R-VII, which also decided to take a look at the four-day week.
An at-times raucous public forum at Nodaway-Holt brought out vocal opposition to such a shift.
In February, though, both school boards voted to move to a four-day school week: first West Nodaway on Feb. 11, and then Nodaway-Holt on Feb. 16. Both boards narrowly passed the measure, each in 4-3 votes.
Since then, other districts in the county have watched closely to see if a four-day week might make sense for them as well.
2. Northwest, Jasinski part ways
One of the worst-kept secrets at Northwest Missouri State University was that the Board of Regents was looking to move on from President John Jasinski. But it was still a shock to Bearcats everywhere when the board declined to renew Jasinski’s contract this spring.
That triggered an extraordinary open letter from Jasinski on April 1 that quickly proved not to be any kind of April Fool’s Day joke. In the letter, Jasinski made no secret of his belief that some regents had long been pushing for his ouster for reasons having nothing to do with the university’s success, openly encouraging observers to “look critically at the Board of Regents.”
The affair only got messier when Regent Debbie Roach released a statement saying that the split was part of a “personal” agenda pushed by some regents.
Months of intense blowback from alumni followed, demanding more transparent reasoning from the regents about why they had decided to split with the man who had led Northwest to thrive since he took over in 2009 in a time when other public universities in the state are struggling to get by, much less grow.
Quickly, the board named the popular Clarence Green as interim president, and began a presidential search.
The search has since narrowed, and the regents are preparing to interview candidates in January.
3. South Main
Throughout 2022, work on the South Main Corridor Improvement Project has been a steady presence.
The massive infrastructure overhaul has been on track all year and Phase I remains on pace to be completed by spring.
But Phase II had remained without funding after the project had to be split into two parts last year. That changed in August, when the city was awarded a nearly $6 million RAISE grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
City officials are hopeful work can begin on Phase II before Phase I is wrapped up.
4. Maryville R-II school board
After officials at the Maryville R-II School District postponed the high school’s production of “Legally Blonde The Musical” last winter, uproar from the community and elsewhere inundated the school board and administrators.
A subsequent investigation by The Forum, published in April of this year, found multiple apparent violations of law, problems with the district’s meetings and open records practices, and outright lies from school officials and school board members, all in an at-times-explicit effort to keep the public in the dark about how decisions in the district were made.
The investigation also laid out, for the first time, the reasoning behind the musical’s postponement as explained by school officials in district emails. No one from the district had been willing to explain publicly or to parents who contacted them exactly what concerns had been brought up in a school board discussion held without notifying the public. The reasons enumerated in the emails included concerns over lyrics, like a song that asked if a character was “gay or European,” along with sexually suggestive themes.
5. Pitts to retire
Earlier this month, Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts announced that this will be his final year in the post. After 27 years in education, with 25 in Maryville and soon-to-be 19 as MMS principal, former students and colleagues created an extraordinary outpouring of support for Pitts and shared stories on social media of the impact he had on their lives.
District leaders, coworkers and friends had a lot to say about Pitts’ leadership style, his good humor and overall ability to connect with students.
“Mr. Pitts has taught me many lessons in administration and life,” MMS Assistant Principal Kate Lydon told The Forum. “He is a strong leader who is gregarious, wise and a defender of underdogs. His stories will keep you entertained for hours; just ask and you will get one.”
Shortly after Pitts’ retirement announcement, the school board hired Lydon to succeed him as principal.
6. Elections
An intense local primary season saw five contenders vie for the Republican nomination for state representative, three for state senator and two for county recorder, making Maryville a hotbed for politics in late summer leading up to the August primary election.
Additionally, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton gave readers an unprecedented look into the ballot counting process on the Aug. 2 primary election night after a ballot tabulation issue delayed results. Patton took readers transparently through the problem and how she and her staff ensured each vote was counted accurately.
The winners, Jeff Farnan for state representative and Rusty Black for state senator, won handily over their Democratic counterparts in the general election in November. Lisa Nickerson was reelected to her post as recorder without a Democratic opponent.
7. Bridge replacements
Two major bridge replacements on U.S. Highway 136 just east of Maryville were carried out this year as part of a statewide effort to replace deteriorating bridges.
The Mozingo Creek Bridge, just east of State Route EE, was closed during the spring while it was replaced, followed by the Long Branch Creek Bridge right afterward.
The bridge projects forced detours, but had not been rehabilitated since 1940 and were long overdue to be brought up to current standards.
8. Community helps after crash
After a deadly crash in Minnesota killed three people and left an Elmo woman with life-threatening injuries, the community came together with multiple benefits to help raise money for the families involved.
A collision with a semi on Aug. 4 killed 41-year-old Justin Ecker, of Lee’s Summit; 64-year-old Carol Ecker, of Kansas City; and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker, of Rosendale.
Jennifer McGinnis, 35, of Elmo, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision that occurred about 100 miles west of Minneapolis.
A GoFundMe set up by West Nodaway graduates, a fish and chicken fry from the Elmo Betterment Club and the Haven of Rest Salon “Cut-a-Thon” raised tens of thousands of dollars for the families.
9. West Nodaway levy
Billed as essential to the future of the West Nodaway R-I School District, school officials pulled out all the stops to battle misinformation and answer all the questions they could ahead of another vote to increase the district’s tax levy by $1.
One of the lowest in the county, the levy had failed in two prior elections. This time around, board members and administrators spent months trying to connect with community members in as many ways as possible to try and explain why the levy increase was necessary to maintain facilities and pay teachers competitively.
But in April, the third time proved to be the charm. A high voter turnout drove its passage with 55 percent of the vote.
10. Lightfoot starts at Maryville
This summer, the Maryville R-II School District got a new superintendent: Logan Lightfoot.
Coming most recently from the Anselmo-Merna public school district in Merna, Nebraska, the energetic Lightfoot went to work on Maryville’s future.
The move to Maryville marked a little bit of a change for Lightfoot, who had been superintendent at Anselmo-Merna, a district with fewer than 300 students, since 2018.
It also marked a homecoming of sorts, as Lightfoot is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University.