During a May 4 meeting, the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents and Chair John Moore, right, came face-to-face with alumni, faculty, staff and even one of their own members who demanded a public explanation of why the board had decided to part ways with President John Jasinski, left.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — At the end of each year, The Forum reviews the top 10 local news stories of the year.

Throughout 2022, the headlines were dominated by stories having to do with education: more subscribers read stories having to do with education than any other news topic.

An open forum held by the West Nodaway R-I School District in January answered questions from the public about how a four-day school week would function. The school board ultimately approved the change for this school year in February by a 4-3 vote.
Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski has been named interim provost at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Jasinski is shown at last year’s grand opening of Northwest’s Agricultural Learning Center.
Work on the South Main Corridor Improvement Project has continued all year and is on track for spring 2023 completion. Shown, crews work on the intersection with South Avenue, which was shut down for nearly three months to repair the street grade which had deteriorated significantly.
The postponement of Maryville High School’s production of “Legally Blonde The Musical” in November 2021 sparked an investigation by The Forum, published in April of this year, that showed wide-ranging issues with transparency by the district’s decision-makers. 
Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts plans to retire at the end of the year.
During the Aug. 6 primary election, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton explained how an issue with marks on several ballots had caused issues with the automated counting machine. She and her staff hand-counted the ballots to ensure each vote was counted accurately.
Two bridges on U.S. Highway 136 were replaced this year. They had not been rehabilitated since 1940. First was the Mozingo Creek Bridge, followed by the Long Branch Creek Bridge, both east of Maryville. The Long Branch Creek Bridge, shown, was opened in August, completing the two-bridge project.
Community members came together to raise money for family members affected by a deadly collision that killed three people in Minnesota and left Jennifer McGinnis, of Elmo, with life-threatening injuries.
West Nodaway R-I Superintendent Mitch Barnes, right, attempts to set the record straight on a tax levy proposal during a community forum in Clearmont held in March ahead of the April election. The $1 levy increase passed with 55 percent of the vote on its third time on the ballot.
Superintendent Logan Lightfoot started at the Maryville R-II School District this summer. He’s pictured during his first school board meeting on July 28.
