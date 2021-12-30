MARYVILLE, Mo. — It doesn’t take Carnac the Magnificent to figure out what tops this year’s Forum Top 10 list as COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines and influence everyday lives across the country.
But 2021 was a year of progress and building for the future, as reflected in so many of the top stories from this year.
What follows is a list of the top 10 most impactful stories of 2021 from the pages of The Maryville Forum, roughly ordered by the number of unique pageviews on maryvilleforum.com.
Because several of the stories covered were ongoing, those have been condensed into one or two topics where applicable.
Without further ado, it’s time to relive the biggest moments of 2021.
1. COVID-19
Although COVID-19 continues to touch every aspect of daily life in Nodaway County throughout the entirety of 2021, it was nonetheless a year of progress in mitigating the worst effects of the virus.
A citywide mask mandate caused much public debate and strife at the beginning of the year, and it was allowed to expire in late March.
But prior to that, the country started a historic vaccination effort, and eligible residents were getting vaccinated locally through April at mass vaccination events.
The clinics, held at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, were joint efforts among the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, the Nodaway County Health Department and Northwest Missouri State University, and served as models for how rural areas could effectively and efficiently distribute the vaccines to hundreds of people at a time.
Despite the vaccination efforts which have seen more than half of Nodaway County residents begin a vaccination regimen, dozens still died this year of COVID-19 in the area, and case numbers have remained high this fall and winter.
2. Schools deal with COVID-19
Throughout the pandemic, school districts have been forced to walk a tightrope between the safety of students and staff and delivering the best educational experience possible.
Optimistic at the beginning of the school year, districts in the county hoped for a more normal return to in-person classes for students. And for the most part, that’s held true, at least more than last year.
But as the semester wound down, increasing cases of COVID-19 in the county led to high numbers of quarantined students and stressed the number of available teachers in several districts.
This month, staff shortages combined with a lack of available substitute teachers at South Nodaway forced the district to close on Dec. 14 for the semester, and other districts considered doing the same.
Adding to the stresses on districts this month was renewed pressure from Missouri’s attorney general to do away with quarantine policies and contact tracing provided by local health departments.
3. Businesses open and retool
Although the pandemic has hammered small businesses, those in Maryville have found ways to be resilient and thrive under difficult new conditions.
Just over the past year, businesses have dealt with mask mandates and low foot traffic, which eventually gave way to an acute worker shortage across not only the county but the country.
However, several new businesses opened this year and were near the top of the list of most-viewed stories, including the opening of Kris and Kates ice cream parlor, The Fields paintball and Timbearcats Axe Throwing, just to name a few. And, for the first time in recent memory, there are no vacancies in Maryville’s downtown square — a testament to how businesses have been able to thrive even through the most difficult of circumstances.
Additionally, an ongoing series carried out by The Forum continues to highlight how existing businesses like The Hangar and Bearcat Lumber have dealt with the changing conditions brought on by the pandemic.
4. April election
The turnout for April’s municipal elections both in Maryville and countywide were among the highest this century for an April election, with 29.38 percent of eligible Maryville voters casting a ballot, and 22.79 percent of registered county voters. The three prior municipal elections averaged a little more than 13 percent countywide turnout, according to county figures.
Among the elections driving turnout the most was for Maryville City Council. Dannen Merrill and John McBride won the two open seats, edging out Ashlee Hendrix and Tim Jackson.
Merrill’s total of 975 votes was the most cast for a City Council candidate since 1999.
The Maryville R-II Board of Education also saw two new members elected in a race with high voter turnout: Traci Westfall and J.R. Kurz.
And in Burlington Junction, voters turned down a $1 increase to the West Nodaway R-I School District’s tax levy, a measure the school board intends to bring back amid financial needs.
5. Maryville R-II postpones ‘Legally Blonde’
Just one day before the Maryville High School production of “Legally Blonde The Musical” was set to open on Nov. 18, it was postponed based on a decision by school administration with Maryville R-II Board of Education input.
Superintendent Becky Albrecht said the postponement was due to inappropriate material, but neither she nor school board members who discussed the matter in an unscheduled board session have publicly elaborated on the issue.
The decision rippled across social media, leading to scrutiny both from local school district constituents and theater lovers from across the country.
The musical was ultimately performed on two nights, Dec. 10 and 11.
6. Construction begins on South Main
After nearly a decade of planning and last-minute roadblocks thrown up by a global pandemic, the 540-day clock for construction of phase one of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project began in October.
Eighteen months later, the first phase of the transformative infrastructure overhaul is slated to finally become a reality.
During the work so far, the road has remained three narrow lanes, with entrances open to all properties along the route.
When it’s complete, the stretch from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection of State Route V will see a bevy of functional and aesthetic improvements, including:
- Curb/gutter installation,
- Enclosed storm sewer system,
- Realigned access points to properties, Additional right-hand turn lanes,
- Widened intersections,
- New traffic signals at South Avenue, State Route V and north entrance to Walmart,
- Waterline replacement,
- Underground electric utilities,
- Enhanced street lighting,
- Trail and sidewalk additions,
- New wayfinding signage,
- Landscaping improvements.
City officials are still pursuing several grant opportunities to assist with the funding needed to complete phase two, which would run from the intersection of State Route V south to U.S. Highway 71. The project was split into two phases in April after bids came in significantly over budget, largely due to costs driven up by the pandemic.
7. Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play celebrates grand opening
In May, the new Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play opened and remained a popular hotspot throughout the summer.
The 4,000-square-foot splash pad was made possible by donations from longtime Maryville residents Dick and Kay Thomson, who gave more than half a million dollars to turn the park into a reality as a way of giving back to the community they still hold dear.
“This is their thank you to this community for years — decades, actually, decades — of support from this community to them,” said their son, Doug Thomson, at the grand opening ceremony where he and his sister, Jennifer Strueby, stood in for their parents. “They came here in 1966; they had their Volkswagen loaded with all their possessions, with me and with the dog. … And from there, they’ve had nothing but great success here, and that’s because of the community.”
The park’s main attraction is the zero-depth splash pad with spray features activated by the push of a button.
The city has announced plans to add more amenities, including a restroom facility, shade structures, benches and landscaping features in the future, some of which will be paid for through federal American Rescue Plan funds and a grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust.
8. Death of Ben Espey
After a long battle with illness, Nodaway County’s longest-serving sheriff, Ben Espey, died in November at age 68.
Espey was sheriff from 1993 to 2009 and served for 24 years as a law enforcement officer in the area.
“(Espey had) a true calling to do what he could to make a positive impact on our communities in Nodaway County,” said Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian, who worked with Espey throughout his career. “I believe his heart for our community exemplified the words of the Apostle Paul in Philippians 2:4 when we are instructed to not only look out for our own interests, but the interests of others.
“I know that Ben truly cared about the well-being of the people he served, and would do everything he could to make a positive difference in the lives of others. He placed the needs of others ahead of his own interests, which we desperately need more of today.”
9. Water
The year began with a blueprint for handling the city water’s taste and odor issues, focusing on a three-pronged strategy aimed at preventing more algae growth at Mozingo Lake, stopping existing problematic growth at the lake and addressing water treatment methods.
Throughout the year, the city has applied algicide to Mozingo Lake to help keep algae counts low, and late this year, a joint effort by Public Water Supply District No. 1 and the city put a granular activated carbon adsorber into operation that will help remove much of the offending constituents from water during the treatment process.
On the prevention side, federal grant programs have helped pay for initiatives to analyze the makeup of the lake and the nutrient runoff that may be a chief cause of the algae growth on the lake.
And in November, the Natural Resources Conservation Service announced a four-year, $1 million program designed to incentivize landowners to practice conservation techniques that could reduce the runoff.
As the year went on, it became clearer and clearer that the City Council’s preference was to plan for a new water treatment facility that will take the city into the future and replace the outdated plant that was first put into service in the 1950s.
In next year’s budget is money for a pilot plant that would be a precursor to a full-fledged facility down the line.
But the water quality suddenly took a backseat as the most pressing water-related matter in Maryville in September when a study showed the city’s water and sewer fund was dangerously low and steep rate increases would be needed as soon as possible.
In November, the City Council passed a measure that will raise monthly water and sewer rates by about $9 next year for the typical Maryville resident, with a plan to raise it another $11 the year after.
10. Fire shuts down county jail, inmates evacuated
On the evening of Jan. 14, a fire started by an inmate forced the evacuation of the Nodaway County Jail.
Inmates were housed in jails in surrounding counties for the next two months until damage caused by smoke from the fire could be repaired and the jail put back into service.
Ethen Mark Bentley, of Stella, Nebraska, was eventually charged with arson in connection with the fire, and in July was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Deputy Jesse Bolin, Detective Travis Cochenour and jailers Madison Morgan and Ty Sturgeon each received a Life Saving Award from Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong for their actions that saved lives during the fire.