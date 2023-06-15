NOCOMO 2-27-23
New details in the alleged theft of $483,000 from NOCOMO Industries emerged during a preliminary hearing for former CFO Margaret "Peggy" Helzer on Tuesday.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A NOCOMO board member said in court on Tuesday that it was the organization’s chief financial officer, Margaret “Peggy” Helzer, who tipped off the board to a scheme in which Helzer and former general manager Nicki Samson allegedly stole $483,000 from the sheltered workshop — and that she only did so after she thought Samson was trying to keep her from getting her share of the money.

Samson and Helzer were each charged in February with two felony counts of stealing for allegedly carrying out a scheme that moved $483,000 from NOCOMO, a nonprofit sheltered workshop, into accounts accessible by Samson and Helzer without the board’s authorization.

