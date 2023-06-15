MARYVILLE, Mo. — A NOCOMO board member said in court on Tuesday that it was the organization’s chief financial officer, Margaret “Peggy” Helzer, who tipped off the board to a scheme in which Helzer and former general manager Nicki Samson allegedly stole $483,000 from the sheltered workshop — and that she only did so after she thought Samson was trying to keep her from getting her share of the money.
Samson and Helzer were each charged in February with two felony counts of stealing for allegedly carrying out a scheme that moved $483,000 from NOCOMO, a nonprofit sheltered workshop, into accounts accessible by Samson and Helzer without the board’s authorization.
In testimony during Helzer’s preliminary hearing at the Nodaway County Courthouse on Tuesday, NOCOMO board secretary Debra Hull said that without a series of phone calls with Helzer in late December of last year, the board likely would not have known about the scheme until much later.
According to Hull, Helzer had complained to board members in December 2022 that Samson was pressuring her to become an independent contractor with the organization rather than continue as a full-time employee. During a phone call on Dec. 27, 2022, Hull said that Helzer told her Samson was “belittling her, bullying her, harassing her” and threatening “public humiliation” in order to force Helzer into the new arrangement. During that phone call, Helzer mentioned that she believed one of Samson’s motivations in changing her employment status was to “get her out of the way for the retirement money,” Hull told the court.
Hull said that when she asked Helzer what she was referring to, Helzer was evasive, and did not give direct answers in another phone call the next day, either.
In a third phone call, from Helzer to Hull on Dec. 29, Hull said Helzer told her that $241,500 had been transferred from NOCOMO’s emergency funds to a retirement account managed by Edward Jones on June 30 and another transfer of the same amount to the same account a short time after.
“I was in complete shock,” Hull said.
The next day, Hull called an emergency meeting of the NOCOMO board to talk with Helzer. During that meeting, Helzer explained what police later learned: Samson had written two checks, one on June 22, 2022, and one on July 1, 2022, from NOCOMO’s reserve accounts, which were kept as an emergency fund for the organization. On Dec. 14, just two weeks before Helzer met with the board, the money had then been transferred to another retirement account managed by DeMars Pension Consulting Services on which Samson and Helzer were the trustees.
Helzer, Hull said, had explained that the new account was set up in a way that required it to technically be an option for a certain number of NOCOMO employees, but by manipulating the eligibility requirements, Samson had ensured that the only people eligible were Samson, Helzer, Samson’s daughter and Samson’s sonin-law — both of whom worked for NOCOMO at the time — and two intellectually disabled employees who work at the sheltered workshop and who did not have legal guardians.
The Forum has previously reported that Samson would have received $94,000, Helzer would have received $82,000, and Samson’s daughter and son-inlaw would have received $40,000 and $25,000. The two employees without legal guardians would have received $400 and $100. Only Samson and Helzer have been charged in connection with the case, no one else has been accused by police of any wrongdoing.
After the board meeting on Dec. 30, Hull said the board gave Samson a chance to defend herself, but Samson, Helzer and Samson’s relatives were all fired by Jan. 20.
During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, Helzer’s attorney, Justin Johnston, told the judge that there wasn’t any evidence that Helzer actually knew a crime had been committed. Instead, he suggested that Samson could have kept both Helzer and the board in the dark about the details of the fund transfers.
An independent audit report showed that the transfers to the Edward Jones account had in fact been properly noted on the organization’s financial statements. But in the regular course of business, the board does not review the organization’s overall financials. Instead, Hull said the board only regularly reviewed operating profit and loss statements presented by Samson, so it was not unusual for the retirement account and the reserve fund balance to not appear on the reports.
Although an independent audit is conducted each year, Hull said that the board never reviewed the actual report from the auditors for 2022, only a summary from Samson during a board meeting. No board member asked for anything else, Hull said.
Further, Hull testified that she and other board members had signed an authorization form to move money from the Edward Jones account to the DeMars retirement account on June 10, 2022. Hull said that Samson had approached each board member individually and outside of any meeting for their signatures, and told them that the account with Edward Jones was not making enough money. The authorization she presented them with, prosectors said, would also close out the Edward Jones account.
However, the account with Edward Jones was never closed, which prosecutors said pointed to Helzer’s complicity in the scheme as the organization’s CFO. Less than two weeks after Samson obtained board authorization to move to the DeMars account, she wrote the first of two checks transferring the bulk of NOCOMO’s emergency funds into the account managed by Edward Jones.
After the Dec. 30 meeting between Helzer and the board, Helzer wrote multiple emails to board members.
According to police, in one email, she said, “I completely understand that the contributions … are ‘jaw dropping’ and that it looks like Nicki was simply attempting to line her own pockets.” In another email, Helzer reportedly said, “No doubt she should have been more forthcoming with the details” and “I know that you are angry that you were kept in the dark for so long.”
Associate Circuit Court Judge Rebecca McGinley said that the emails in particular were indication enough to indicate Helzer had knowingly concealed the transactions, and the case was bound over to circuit court where it can proceed. Helzer’s next court date was set for June 26 at 9:30 a.m. at the Nodaway County Courthouse.
Samson’s preliminary hearing is set for June 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Nodaway County Courthouse.