MARYVILLE, Mo. — Seven people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Maryville last week.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident began when a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Mary E. Metcalf, 68, of Maryville, stopped to try and make a left turn while heading north on U.S. Highway 71 just after 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. A 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by Angela M. Meese, 39, of Bedford, Iowa, stopped behind Metcalf’s Explorer, but a third vehicle, a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Juliane S. Cruz, 19, of College Springs, Iowa, failed to stop, striking Meese’s Journey from behind and slamming it into Metcalf’s Explorer.
Metcalf, the only occupant of her vehicle, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. She was listed as wearing a seat belt. Her vehicle sustained “extensive” damage.
The Dodge Journey driven by Meese contained four passengers who were injured. Meese, the driver, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Her passengers — Anne M. Dunlap, 60; Aniah G. Meese, 20; Suzie A. Meese, 17; and Bryant D. Youngs, 17, all of Bedford, Iowa — were all transported by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. All of the passengers except for Dunlap suffered minor injuries. Dunlap suffered moderate injuries in the crash. All occupants of the vehicle were listed as not wearing seat belts. The vehicle was totaled.
Cruz, the only occupant of her vehicle, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. She was listed as wearing a seat belt.