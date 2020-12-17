MARYVILLE, Mo. — Three more Nodaway County deaths from COVID-19 were reported over the last week, bringing the total to 18 since the pandemic began, but the number of active and new cases has plummeted.
The last 7 days saw the reports of the deaths of one man in his 70s and two men in their 80s.
As of Wednesday, the health department has reported 2,076 confirmed cases and 292 probable cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,197 since tracking began this spring. There are 103 active cases in the county, and on Dec. 13, the number of active cases — 97 — dipped below 100 for the first time since Oct. 6 before rising once again the next day.
The 7-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases per day has dropped further to 9, continuing a general downward trend since a mid-November peak of 33.
Of the 2,197 confirmed and probable cases in the county, 2,073 have been released from isolation. Six are currently hospitalized, and 135 have been hospitalized overall.
Hospital letter
Late last month, the city of Maryville stepped up enforcement of the existing mask mandate, which is set to expire at the end of January.
Since that Nov. 24 meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said at Monday’s City Council meeting that Maryville Public Safety has had 219 direct contacts related to face coverings at 69 different locations, including 31 warnings and one citation.
Last week, health care providers, administrators and other employees at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville sent a letter to the city in support of increased enforcement measures.
The letter, signed by 43 local health professionals, asked city leaders to help “significantly increase” the number of residents who wear masks, social distance and practice good hand hygiene.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have urged people to protect themselves, their neighbors, and their loved ones amidst the worst global health crisis in generations,” the letter said. “We sincerely appreciate those who have done their part. We are now experiencing rising rates of infections and hospitalizations that are stretching our resources.
“Therefore, we are urging you to take action to protect citizens’ health ...”
Risk category
Over the past three weeks that the newest emergency order has been in effect, the county has remained classified as Category 1: Extreme Risk according to state guidelines that outline steps state health officials recommend local governments take to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The city’s emergency order ties local mitigation measures to the state’s recommendations. However, the numbers are trending in the right direction.
In order to move down to Category 2: Critical Risk, the county will need to post two straight weeks with a 7-day positivity rate of under 15 percent and a 7-day case rate per 100,000 population of less than 350. For the first time since the emergency order was signed on Nov. 25, the county’s numbers met that threshold for the past four days, dipping to a 7-day positivity rate of 13.8 percent and a 7-day case rate per 100,000 of 267.1 on Wednesday.
If that trend can hold until Dec. 26, the restrictions recommended by the state for Category 2 would take effect in Maryville, but the only change indicated by the state guidelines would be an increase in maximum social group size from 10 to 25. The mask mandate would remain unaffected, but the council is free to lift the mandate at any time if members so choose.