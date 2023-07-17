PICKERING, Mo. — Three people including a child were moderately injured in a Friday afternoon crash on Missouri Highway 148, 2 miles north of Pickering.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kevin A. Tuttle, 34; Cheyenne L. Tuttle, 27; and a 5-year-old girl were taken with moderate injuries to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following a single-vehicle crash around 1:43 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred as a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, driven southbound on Highway 148 by Kevin Tuttle, began to skid, lost control, crossed the center line, and traveled off the east side of the road where it overturned coming to rest on its wheels facing south.
The report notes that all in the vehicle were wearing seat belts. The vehicle is listed as having extensive damage.
Cpl. S.E. Pritzel was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.