Nodaway County Crash

PICKERING, Mo. — Three people including a child were moderately injured in a Friday afternoon crash on Missouri Highway 148, 2 miles north of Pickering.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kevin A. Tuttle, 34; Cheyenne L. Tuttle, 27; and a 5-year-old girl were taken with moderate injuries to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following a single-vehicle crash around 1:43 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

