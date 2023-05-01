MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Ravenwood man was left in serious condition and two others injured in a collision east of Maryville early Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Chase E. Atkins, 20, of Ravenwood, was headed east on U.S. Highway 136 in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix when he traveled into the westbound lane and into the path of a vehicle driven by John F. Luke, 64, of Maryville. The front left of Atkins’ vehicle struck the front left of Luke’s 2018 Chevrolet Cruze just after 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the crash report.