MARYVILLE, Mo. — A morning storm with high winds, hail and heavy rain left debris and thousands without power across Nodaway County.
United Electric Cooperative reported that more than 1,000 of its customers across Nodaway and Gentry counties were without power as of 9 a.m.
“We have damage spread out in our service territory from Skidmore to Albany with over 1000 members without power and 38 broken poles,” said United CEO Jim Bagley in a statement. “We have assistance coming from Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative to help our lineman restore power as quickly as possible.”
In a Facebook post this morning, the city of Maryville urged residents to stay off streets until crews had completed clearing them of debris.
Additionally, the city announced in a news release that Maryville residents will be able to dispose of debris from downed trees and branches at the city of Maryville lot located at 906 E. Seventh St. through July 7.
Construction materials such as siding, roofing and fencing will need to be taken to the U.S. Highway 136 Transfer Station or pickup will need to be coordinated with individual trash haulers.
Disposal at the city of Maryville site is for Maryville residents only.
At this time, the city does not intend to pick up debris curbside, the news release stated.