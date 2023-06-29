IMG_7515.jpg
Asplundh employees prepare as an electrical provider reaches Charles Street.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A morning storm with high winds, hail and heavy rain left debris and thousands without power across Nodaway County.

United Electric Cooperative reported that more than 1,000 of its customers across Nodaway and Gentry counties were without power as of 9 a.m.

