MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will not open to the public until next spring, Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield said Monday.
The splash pad, announced last year with the intention of opening this summer, was initially penciled in for an early summer opening, but a combination of the pandemic, additions to the project and other delays pushed back the beginning of construction significantly. In August, Stubblefield said he expected the new park to be largely completed this fall — and it has been — but some work still remains and it will not open until spring.
At the parks board’s regular meeting Monday, Stubblefield said that staff tested the facility to ensure it works before winterizing it, shutting down until warmer weather returns, likely in March or April. Dirt and seeding were installed this month, donated by Williams Lawn and Seed, Stubblefield said.
When it opens, the 4,000-square-foot splash pad located at the corner of State Route V and South Munn Avenue will feature several fountains, interactive outdoor musical instruments and a number of other amenities. The pad was donated by Dick and Kay Thomson, who paid for the land and the construction of the facility. After it is completed, MPR will take over operations of the pad.
Stubblefield said that the city intends to use the South Main Corridor Improvement Project to add a hard surface parking lot to the facility, and the city has also applied for a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant asking for $100,000-$125,000 to add other items, like benches, walking paths, lighting and fencing. Additionally, the city has been in discussions with Northwest Technical School about the possibility of students building a restroom facility for the new park.
Winter events
MPR plans to move ahead with its traditional winter and Christmas events, but with some changes.
Maggie Rockwood, MPR Aquatics and Events Supervisor, said the Christmas Craft & Vendor Fair has filled its vendor slots for its Nov. 14 date. As required by city ordinance, masks will be required at the event, which also will put more space between vendors and in more areas of the community center than previously. Admission is $1.
Rockwood said that right now, the plan is to still hold the annual Christmas parade and Winter Wonderland decorations at the parks, but that the usual Santa Claus has said he will not participate this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Rockwood said she’s trying to find another volunteer who has their own Santa suit to fill in.
And the annual breakfast with Santa event may look different this year as well. Rockwood said she’s looking into changing the event to be safer, including the possibility of having children Zoom with Santa to say what they want for Christmas instead. But no decisions have been made about the event yet.
Other MPR notes
- Stubblefield said that revenue has remained high enough that MPR did not have to dip into reserves for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Fees were down significantly due to COVID-19 closures, but some expenses were down as well, including at the aquatic center, which was shut down for several weeks.
- MPR and A&M Amusements are hosting a movie in the park — showing 1993’s “Hocus Pocus” — at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 in Donaldson-Westside Park. MPR asks attendees to wear masks if unable to keep 6 feet from those not in the same family group.
- MPR has agreed to partner with the youth wrestling club and Stubblefield said he hopes to host at least one wrestling tournament this winter.
- Maryville Community Center Supervisor Justin Miller said that as of the end of September, active memberships are down 205 compared to the same time last year, and membership revenue is down 15 percent over the same period. “It could be a lot worse,” Miller said.
- As of Oct. 15, MPR had received 140 responses to its survey seeking feedback on its master plan for the future of the city’s parks. “I’ve been on and off this parks board for nearly 16 years, and we have had no master plan. … I mean, we don’t know what we’re going to do next year because we have no focus, we have no plan,” said parks board member Adam Teale. “So, it really is important that we get invested in this master plan, that we get behind this master plan and that we support it if we want Maryville Parks and Rec to go anywhere in the future.”
- Stubblefield said that MPR will need another $3,000-4,000 in grants to pay for a new security system for the community center. Last month, MPR received a $2,000 grant from MIRMA, the city’s health insurance group, for that purpose.