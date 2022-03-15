MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play this summer will have some new ways to play that don’t necessarily involve splashing.
During Monday’s regular Maryville City Council meeting, the council approved a deal that will install a slew of new amenities at the splash park, most notably a picnic shelter, shade structures and several benches.
In all, the $134,383 agreement with ABcreative will add the shelter, four shade structures, 10 benches, two picnic tables and two trash containers, along with synthetic grass that will be installed under the shade structures that will allow for easier maintenance and better drainage.
Jeff Stubblefield, director of Maryville Parks and Recreation, said the new features are slated to be ready sometime in June.
The council had previously approved $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds for the new amenities, with MPR picking up the remaining nearly $35,000. Of that, several service clubs donated several thousands of dollars to help defray the cost.
The new additions come alongside a new restroom facility that should be ready later this summer, Stubblefield said. Late last year, MPR was awarded a $91,000 grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust for the bathroom facility. That building will go directly north of the existing building on the site, and the shelter will be directly east of that.
The new amenities have been in the long-term plans for the park since the park’s planning stages, and were set to be added over time.
The splash pad, paid for and donated to the city by Dick and Kay Thomson, opened last year and was immediately a hit with kids across the region. Stubblefield said that at its peak last summer, he estimated that more than 1,200 kids were visiting the Splash ‘N’ Play every day.
Mozingo Creek bridge
The Mozingo Creek Bridge closed as planned Monday, said Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland.
The bridge, just east of State Route EE on U.S. Highway 136, is being replaced, necessitating the bridge closure. The Missouri Department of Transportation has estimated the project should be completed by May 1.
In the meantime, the bridge closure will have ripple effects on businesses both within city limits and outside.
At Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, officials there have expressed concern over how many golfers, RV campers and other visitors they may lose because of the inconvenience just as the weather is starting to warm up. And at last week’s Maryville Tourism Committee meeting, Bryan Dulin, a member of the committee and general manager at Cobblestone Inn and Suites, said he’s already seen an uptick in cancellations that he’s attributed to guests wanting to stay somewhere else that won’t require a detour around the bridge to get to their destinations.
The detour marked by MoDOT takes drivers on State Routes F, N, M and J — using state lettered routes per MoDOT policy.
But since many local drivers will likely use the county-maintained 270th Street instead, City Manager Greg McDanel approached the Nodaway County Commissioners last week about the possibility of a partnership for the length of the project to assist with keeping the gravel road well-maintained as it is likely to see a much higher volume of traffic than usual.
When work at Mozingo Creek is complete, crews will move east to the Long Branch Bridge, located between Liberty and Mahogany roads. MoDOT has said that project is expected to last through August, but unlike at Mozingo Creek, one lane of traffic will remain open during that project.
According to MoDOT, the bridges were last rehabilitated in 1940.
Liquor license
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council granted an exception to allow a future event center to obtain a license to sell liquor by the drink.
Owner Rosemary Stiens bought the building located at 105 S. Main St. in 2019. On the lower level is Something Borrowed, an event décor and tuxedo rental store. Above that business, Stiens is constructing a bar area, and on the south side of the building will be the proposed event space, the Rose Hill Acres Event Center. City documents state Stiens intends to open the center as soon as May.
But first, she wanted to get a liquor license so that she could sell drinks in the bar she’s planning alongside the event center. Stiens said at Monday’s meeting she envisioned it more as a casual cocktail bar that centered more around conversation than something with too many decibels.
“I wanna be able to go out (with) our hearing deficits happening in our old age, have a conversation with my husband and not seem like I’m really yelling at him and chewing his behind,” she told the council. “That kind of thing.”
A liquor license would also make liability clearer when any alcohol is on the premises.
However, city code prohibits the sale of liquor within 100 feet of a school or church without a waiver from the City Council — and the southeast corner of the event center is less than 100 feet from the First Baptist Church.
Stiens said she spoke with church leaders, and even the congregation, and she didn’t receive any objections. Multiple city officials, including council members Tye Parsons and John McBride, said they also spoke with members of the church and were told the same.
The exception was also approved by the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.
The council unanimously approved the liquor license, which are regularly reviewed and can be revoked at any time.
South Main update
McDanel said that the South Main Corridor Improvement Project remains ahead of schedule as crews work on storm sewer and water main installation.
McDanel thanked Hy-Vee for its patience while crews worked to install a storm sewer on the east side of South Main, closing off that entrance to the grocery store while they laid it under the road.
This week, McDanel said contractors will start work on installing a water main at the intersection of South Main and State Route V. Both will remain open throughout the entirety of the work, but could be down to one lane at times, he said.
Other City Council notes
- Council members approved the purchase of a new HeliFlow blower for up to $24,283.69 from Haynes Equipment Co. The blower will replace one of three used in the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant in the aeration basin. McDanel said three blowers are needed for the plant to operate at full capacity, necessitating the replacement of one that broke during routine maintenance.