MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play is now open after a grand opening ceremony Friday afternoon that saw the new park’s first splashing and playing.
The 4,000-square-foot splash pad was made possible by donations from longtime Maryville residents Dick and Kay Thomson, who gave more than half a million dollars to turn the park into a reality as a way of giving back to the community they still hold dear.
“This is their thank you to this community for years — decades, actually, decades — of support from this community to them,” said their son, Doug Thomson, at Friday’s grand opening ceremony where he and his sister, Jennifer Strueby, stood in for their parents. Dick Thomson’s health did not allow the couple to make the trip from Overland Park, Kansas, where he and Kay now live. “They came here in 1966; they had their Volkswagen loaded with all their possessions, with me and with the dog. … And from there, they’ve had nothing but great success here, and that’s because of the community.”
The park’s main attraction is the zero-depth splash pad with spray features activated by the push of a button. The city has announced plans to add more amenities, including a restroom facility, shade structures, benches and landscaping features in the future.
Initially announced in November 2019 with an eye toward opening the following summer, COVID-19 and other construction delays postponed the opening until now.
Doug Thomson credited city leaders with being a driving force behind the conception and completion of the project.
“Our folks had talked to us about, you know, they wanted to do something for the community,” Doug Thomson said. “We saw this land, wondered about having a park here, and I went in to talk to (Maryville City Manager) Greg McDanel about it and said, hey, how about a park on the south side? He says, ‘We’ve got lots of parks, how about some special park? What would you think of a splash park?’
“Mom and Dad ran with that, and here we go. Without that type of vision, without that type of help from (Maryville Parks and Recreation Director) Jeff Stubblefield and Greg McDanel, and the parks board and City Council, we couldn’t have done this.”
City crews raced to complete the work up through Friday, paving a new sidewalk to the park, a new parking lot and laying down sod.
The park, located on the corner of Munn Avenue and State Route V, is now open to the public and free of charge from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day until October.