MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Rose Theatre will hold auditions for Nathan Hartswick’s “Death by Dessert” on Saturday, May 6, or Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. each afternoon, a news release from the theater announced.
The comedy features 16 adult actors and will be presented July 7-9 at 7 p.m.
The comedy takes place in New York, where two warring Italian families have restaurants with an adjacent wall. When the play begins, the building’s landlord is dead at center stage, and everyone is a suspect — including the old-world Italian grandmother, the mafia don grandfather, the passionate chefs and the bumbling wait staff. The story is told in flashbacks by its victim, who alternately narrates and participates in the action.
According to Nina Dewhirst, the director, this play will be presented as a dessert theater.
“December’s production of ‘Alibis’ met with such success that we decided to continue that tradition,” Dewhirst said in a statement. “And what better way than to have a play entitled ‘Death by Dessert?’”
Following casting, there will be a read-through during the week of May 8, with regular practices starting May 30. Those wishing to audition don’t need to prepare a monologue, but might try brushing up on their Italian accents, the news release suggested. An extended preview of the play, with cast roles and several pages of the script, is available at christianpub.com.
For more information, contact Dewhirst at 660-582-8916.