3-9 Rose Theater-2.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Director Scott Lance works with members of the cast of "Chateau La Roach" during a production of the play at The Rose Theatre earlier this year. Auditions for "Death by Dessert" will be held on May 6 and 7.

 FORUM FILE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Rose Theatre will hold auditions for Nathan Hartswick’s “Death by Dessert” on Saturday, May 6, or Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. each afternoon, a news release from the theater announced.

The comedy features 16 adult actors and will be presented July 7-9 at 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0