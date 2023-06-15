MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tenaska Clear Creek Wind, LLC, owner of Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center, recently awarded a total of $7,500 in scholarships to three graduating high school seniors in Nodaway County. Each student received a $2,500 scholarship as part of the Tenaska Scholarship Program.
This year’s recipients included Maryville graduates Mia Roush and Halle Wilson, and North Nodaway graduate Jacquelyn Cline.
“Tenaska is proud to support deserving local students as they pursue their academic goals,” said John Beacom, director of asset management at Tenaska, in a statement. “We believe education is the key to developing today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders in Nodaway County.”
According to a news release, the goal of the Tenaska Scholarship Program is to recognize hardworking students in the local community and to help reduce the financial burden of pursuing higher education. This is the third year Tenaska Clear Creek has awarded students scholarship support. The money may be used toward two- or four-year post-secondary education programs at accredited institutions.
Tenaska, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the leading independent power producers in the United States and manages scholarship programs in communities where its generating facilities are located. To date, more than $1 million in scholarships have been given out to nearly 1,100 students across the country. The Tenaska Clear Creek Scholarship Program began during the 2020-2021 school year and has awarded $13,500 in scholarships to eight students to date.
The construction of Tenaska Clear Creek represented a significant investment in the regional economy. Through engineering, procurement and construction, 350 local craft workers were hired and approximately $30 million in contracts were awarded to regional businesses, the release noted.
Commercial operation of Tenaska Clear Creek began in May 2020. The wind farm, comprised of 111 Vestas turbines across approximately 31,000 acres, produces 242 megawatts of renewable energy.