Tenaska scholarship 6-15-23
Buy Now

Maryville graduates Halle Wilson, center, and Mia Roush, right, are presented with scholarship certificates from Brent Cline, plant manager of Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center during Maryville High School’s 2023 graduation ceremony.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tenaska Clear Creek Wind, LLC, owner of Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center, recently awarded a total of $7,500 in scholarships to three graduating high school seniors in Nodaway County. Each student received a $2,500 scholarship as part of the Tenaska Scholarship Program.

This year’s recipients included Maryville graduates Mia Roush and Halle Wilson, and North Nodaway graduate Jacquelyn Cline.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags