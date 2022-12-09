Ten Squared Women - NCARSE
Members of the Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees hold a large check from Ten Squared Women of Nodaway County. Ten Squared presented $8,500 from its 85 members to NCARSE members. Shown from left are: Ruth Macias, Rita Carroll, Cindy Lemar, Trudy Kinman and Becky Hanna.

 WYATT GARNER/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ten Squared Women of Nodaway County presented its quarterly check worth $8,500 to the Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees last week during its regular meeting held at the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Group founder Amanda Twaddle told The Forum that this was the first time the majority of the group had heard of the nonprofit organization, but that there are some retired and currently employed school employees within their group of 85 members.

