MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ten Squared Women of Nodaway County presented its quarterly check worth $8,500 to the Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees last week during its regular meeting held at the Nodaway County Senior Center.
Group founder Amanda Twaddle told The Forum that this was the first time the majority of the group had heard of the nonprofit organization, but that there are some retired and currently employed school employees within their group of 85 members.
“It was important to be able to give back to the districts in which they put in so many great years themselves,” she said. “Most of our children attend these schools, so it was rewarding to give back to the teachers that have taught/will teach our kids.”
When Twaddle began Ten Squared Women in 2018, her goal had been to reach 55 members. Within three months, that number had grown to 83 members just from word of mouth and social media.
Since then, the number of women in the group has grown and shifted, but each quarter women are offering up $100 to help local nonprofits. Since its founding, Ten Squared Women has donated $158,300 to local nonprofit organizations.
NCARSE membership chairman Cindy Lemar told The Forum that NCARSE plans to use the funds to provide grants for teachers at schools throughout the county.
She explained that last year, due to a financial surplus, too much for a 501(C)3 to have, Ruth Macias, NCARSE treasurer, proposed the organization provide seven $100 grants to each school district in the county.
Some teachers requested funds to put toward an iPad that would connect to a SmartBoard. Another requested funds for yoga mats for students to practice mindfulness before they started learning. A teacher requested funds for a December reading party.
When the group began meeting again and having members attend conferences and regional conferences, there wasn’t quite as much funding available.
“We will be continuing the grants,” she said, noting that they might increase the funds available. “... The money is not going to be for anything with this organization. it’s going all to the schools.”
Applications for the NCARSE grants are due by Dec. 15. To find information or to apply for grants, visit the NCARSE Facebook page.
Lemar said for any retired school employees looking to stay active in the area, this organization is one to consider.
“We really try to pay attention to lobbying efforts to make sure that our pensions stay sound and to make sure that no one else gets their hands on it,” she said.
Dues are $20 per month. Anyone interested may contact the organization through Facebook. The group meets eight months per year; Lemar said the organization doesn’t meet during the hottest and coldest months of the years.