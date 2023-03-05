MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Monday, organizers with the Northwest Missouri Docudrama received a check worth $8,700 from Ten Squared Women on a Mission.
Restarting the program after a three-year hiatus and a lack of funds has not been easy, noted Angie Clements and Melody Bix, who were on hand for the presentation from Amanda Twaddle, Ten Squared Women founder.
“We had $1.77 in the account,” Bix said, explaining that the newly donated funds will be put to very good use.
Each year for 26 years, the Docudrama put on a crash simulation in coordination with first responders and school districts across the county to show sophomores in high school the consequences of distracted or impaired driving. Because of funding issues and complications due to the pandemic, the last event was held in 2019.
Clements said thanks to Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dale Reuter moving back to the region after yet another promotion, she feels they’re making headway in having the Docudrama held in the fall.
While the group had hoped to move the event to spring so it could be more timely with proms and graduations, after talking with school districts, Clements said they realized it is just too busy at that time of year with end-of-year testing and spring sports.
Clements said it’s important to them to catch up with the classes that have missed out on the somber experience. So they’re planning to invite sophomores, juniors and seniors in the fall.
New this year, the organization partnered with the Pickering Lions Club and will move the event to the Pickering Horse Show Arena, where there is a space for a crash scene as well as an appropriate number of bleachers and even restrooms.
Twaddle said the group was pleased to select the worthwhile cause, which focuses on different distracted driving scenarios, including speeding, drunk driving and texting and driving, as well as various vehicle crashes from semis and farm tractors to mopeds, four-wheelers, cars, trucks and minivans. The event is now being organized by a local group of mothers who have been directly impacted by the loss of a child due to a vehicle accident.
“It’s different when it comes to a mom who really has had that trooper knock on their front door or make that call,” Clements said.
The event also serves as an emergency response training drill for first responders. Clements said she’s already spoken with Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh and is working to reach out to all first responders involved in the dramatic reenactment event.
“The outpour from the community is there,” Clements said.
Twaddle said she attended the Docudrama once and recalled its “real” quality.
Clements said they’re very intent on making the crash scene as realistic as possible. They’ve poured beer on the ground, pumped smoke into the air and had actors cry out and others not.
While they plan to hold true to that cause, the group is also working to bring new ideas to the program. She mentioned they’re discussing keychains or decals, so that student drivers can have a visual reminder to drive smart and safe when they get into a vehicle.
“This grant comes at the best time possible,” Clements said. “... We had given it all out in scholarships and to first responders, so we had nothing to start with. This is such a blessing.”