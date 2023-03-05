Ten Squared Women
Ten Squared Women On a Mission selected the Northwest Missouri Docudrama as recipient of its quarterly funds. Founder Amanda Twaddle, center, is shown Monday morning with Docudrama organizers Angie Clements, right, and Melody Bix. The organization presented $8,700 to the recently restarted group.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Monday, organizers with the Northwest Missouri Docudrama received a check worth $8,700 from Ten Squared Women on a Mission.

Restarting the program after a three-year hiatus and a lack of funds has not been easy, noted Angie Clements and Melody Bix, who were on hand for the presentation from Amanda Twaddle, Ten Squared Women founder.

