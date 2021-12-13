MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ten Squared Women donated $8,200 to One Act on Tuesday, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping children in Nodaway County communities in need of basic hygiene items.
Amanda Twaddle, founder of Ten Squared Women, told The Forum that a lot of the women in her organization are mothers and grandmothers, and this cause was important to them.
“It means a lot, because we want our kids to have, you know, essentials and all that, and we want kids that aren’t our own to have what they need,” she said.
Samantha Harris-Raasch, founder of One Act, explained that the organization helps 12 elementary, middle and high schools in all seven public Nodaway County school districts along with the Stanberry R-II School District.
Three times per year, the organization drops off basic hygiene items like toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant to each district to help keep them stocked for students who may need access to such items. The group even provides some basic clothing like socks, underwear, sweatpants and sweatshirts.
Part of its push is to make sure that each school has a functioning washer and dryer for teachers and staff members to use when a child comes to school in need of a shower and clothing. The organization has helped three districts with purchasing and installing washers and dryers, and with the help of the funds donated by Ten Squared Women, hopes to help two more as soon as possible.
To donate to the organization, Harris-Raasch said to contact One Act through Facebook.
“But there’s still a lot of people out there that think there’s not a need,” Harris-Raasch said. “And there definitely is.”