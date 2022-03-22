MARYVILLE, Mo. — The philanthropic organization Ten Squared Men on a Mission recently donated $13,700 to the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force.
The task force, a multijurisdictional agency under the umbrella of the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, also will serve Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth counties. The task force will assist law enforcement with their investigations into cases involving children as victims or witnesses, with social workers, child advocates, counselors and other professionals who are trained specifically to conduct forensic interviews with children.
“It’s giving us a boost to get started,” Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said of the donation. “What it tells me is that we have a commitment here in this community to take care of our children and that we are on the right track to get this done.”
Task Force Director Jackie Cochenour is grateful for the generosity of Ten Squared Men.
“We can support more families, provide resources, fuel our services a little more because of this donation,” she said.
Cochenour stated that she will be in her new office located in the lower level of the Nodaway County Administration Center and that final construction should be completed in April.