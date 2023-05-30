ARKOE, Mo. — A teenage boy was transported with moderate injuries to the hospital following a go-kart crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 13-year-old juvenile, of Maryville, received moderate injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
The crash occurred as the 2021 Coleman Sport Go-Kart was northbound on Hope Street, when the teen driver lost control and the go-kart traveled off the left side of the road, struck a drainage ditch and overturned. The driver was ejected.
The report notes that the vehicle received minor damage.
Cpl. S.E. Pritzel was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.