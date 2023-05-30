Nodaway County Crash

ARKOE, Mo. — A teenage boy was transported with moderate injuries to the hospital following a go-kart crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 13-year-old juvenile, of Maryville, received moderate injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

