BARNARD, Mo. — A St. Joseph teenager was seriously injured in a rollover crash Sunday while authorities say he was driving while intoxicated.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Quincy L. Nichols, 19, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Fourth and McKenzie streets in Barnard. The 2012 Toyota Camry Nichols was driving reportedly crossed the center of the roadway while heading west, struck an embankment and retaining wall, then went airborne, struck a second embankment, and finally overturned and came to rest on its wheels facing south.
Nichols suffered serious injuries from the crash and was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The vehicle was totaled.
According to the highway patrol, Nichols was arrested on suspicion of DWI - alcohol and released to the hospital.
The crash report indicated he was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.