MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lance Tatum made his first appearance on campus Thursday as the incoming 11th president of Northwest Missouri State University.
During a news conference prior to Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting, Tatum — dressed in a green tie and with a Northwest pin on his lapel — said he’s looking forward to beginning work on June 1.
“I could not be more grateful to all the members of the Board of Regents and the Northwest university community for trusting me with the profound responsibility of leading this great university, and I’m truly humbled and honored for this opportunity,” he said.
In his current post as vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, Tatum said he tries to lead “through an inclusive and transparent process with faculty, students, staff and colleagues.
“I want to approach my work at Northwest in the same manner — by getting to know this university and the individuals who support the mission and the work. My goal is to build upon the solid foundation that exists here at Northwest.”
That foundation is a strong one. While nearly all other public four-year higher education institutions across the state have seen enrollment numbers drop over the past five years, Northwest’s continues to trend up. A bevy of massive capital projects, paid for with the assistance of tens of millions of dollars from fundraising efforts, have also come to fruition over the past five years, including the Agricultural Learning Center and the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
That record, however, was not enough to save Tatum’s predecessor, John Jasinski, whose messy forced exit from the university last year put the Board of Regents on the defensive. Though no definitive reason was given by board members for not renewing Jasinski’s contract, regents Jason Klindt and John Moore have said that they were not looking to significantly change the university’s direction. Klindt told The Forum last year that, instead, “we’re obviously changing personnel.” Regent Debbie Roach said publicly that she believed her colleagues’ decision to oust Jasinski was driven by personal or political agendas in clashes of egos with Jasinski.
During Thursday’s news conference, Moore, the chair of the board and of the 15-member presidential search committee that handled the search process, particularly praised Tatum’s personality, character and humility.
“When speaking to others about him as part of our due diligence process, there were two consistent themes that came through from every person we talked to: No. 1, that he is authentic,” Moore said. “What you see and what you hear from him, you get. And No. 2, he’s a servant leader. It’s not about him, it’s about the organization.
“My own observation is that he is a highly competent, can-do person with a big dose of humility blended in. This is exactly what we were seeking in our next president, and I’m pleased to say we found him.”
Moore also had kind words for interim president Clarence Green, calling him “the definition of an unselfish leader” while crediting him with keeping “the ship sailing true when the waters were choppy.”
“He epitomizes our culture and all that is good about Northwest day in day out,” Moore said, while noting that Green is the only person of color to ever lead the institution, even on an interim basis.
Tatum said he will not look to make his mark immediately, instead intending to take time to learn and settle into the university’s routines.
“I think there’s danger sometimes in coming into an organization and trying to change things and modify things before you really understand what the process and what the culture looks like,” Tatum said. “So I’ll spend a lot of time learning the culture. Traditions are important. Universities are built on traditions; they’re built on routines. I want to make sure I’m mindful and respectful of those things.”
He said that ultimately, he will work with Northwest leaders to determine the best course moving forward for the university.
“At the end of the day, we’re gonna have to spend some time talking about those aspirational goals, what’s next for Northwest Missouri State," Tatum said.