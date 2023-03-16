Lance Tatum 3-16-23
Lance Tatum, who will move to Maryville this summer with his wife, Jill, to begin as the 11th president of Northwest Missouri State University, spoke during a news conference on Thursday. “Jill and I are excited about our arrival in Maryville in June,” he said at the end of his prepared statement. “And go Bearcats.”

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lance Tatum made his first appearance on campus Thursday as the incoming 11th president of Northwest Missouri State University.

During a news conference prior to Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting, Tatum — dressed in a green tie and with a Northwest pin on his lapel — said he’s looking forward to beginning work on June 1.

