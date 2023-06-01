6-1-23 NW Tatum 1
New Northwest Missouri State University President Lance Tatum speaks outside of the Administration Building on Thursday morning and introduces his family: his son, Thad; his wife, Jill; and his daughter, Zoe.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University welcomed its 11th president on his first official day of work on Thursday morning.

During brief remarks in front of the Administration Building on Thursday, new President Lance Tatum thanked the Northwest community and said he’s ready to get started.

6-1-23 NW Tatum 2
The Tatum family shares a laugh with Bobby Bearcat on Thursday morning outside the Administration Building.
