New Northwest Missouri State University President Lance Tatum speaks outside of the Administration Building on Thursday morning and introduces his family: his son, Thad; his wife, Jill; and his daughter, Zoe.
In a press conference in his new office Thursday morning, Tatum said he’s particularly excited about the agriculture program at Northwest and getting to know it better.
“I’ve never been at a university that had a college of agriculture, and in this part of the country — I just think that’s going to be something that excites me,” he said.
Citing a decreasing number of high school graduates, Tatum said one of the biggest challenges awaiting Northwest — and any institution of higher education in the state — is continuing to grow enrollment.
“Northwest is a tuition-derivative institution; even though it’s a public school, the state is not giving the school all the funds it needs to operate,” he said. “So it doesn’t take a lot of review or a lot of understanding to know that enrollment is going to be at the top of the priority list.”
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lance Tatum made his first appearance on campus Thursday as the incoming 11th president of Northwest Missouri State University.
Tatum said he sees student recruitment as a more active, targeted process than in the past, and plans to work with the leadership team at the university to continue to find and expand on ways to make Northwest appealing to students.
“The competitive nature of higher education has climbed to a point that I, quite frankly, didn’t think I’d ever see …,” he said. “You have to make sure that what you do, you do very well. You have to make sure you’re very strategic, you have to make sure that your data that tells you who to target and how to target is accurate and is used well.”
Continuing to build strong bonds through the college experience, he said, will help to keep a similarly strong alumni network that can feed back into both funding and recruitment efforts.
Those strong bonds can also mean strong feelings. Tatum said that’s not a bad thing.
“I think what I’ve learned in my previous role is that you can’t be afraid to be transparent,” he said. “People generally want to know because they have an interest and a passion. There’s a saying that I just love: ‘Great universities stir great emotions.’ Right?
“And sometimes those emotions are heightened because people are really concerned and interested in what’s going on. But I think if the pandemic taught me anything, it taught me that you really do have to be transparent with people, and don’t be afraid to let them in and give them a chance to comment and to (have) a voice (in) what’s happening.”