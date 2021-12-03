MARYVILLE, Mo. — Through nearly $200,000 in grant funding, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office will spearhead a new Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, including a new space designed for the investigation of cases involving child abuse or neglect.
“Obviously the most vulnerable people in our community are our children, and we have to look after them and make sure we’re doing (right by them),” said Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong.
In September, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that more than $1.8 million had been awarded to 19 agencies across the state to investigate and prosecute crimes that victimized children. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $191,905 through the Missouri Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes COVID-19 Funding Opportunity, which is funded through federal grants and administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
When investigating cases involving children as victims or witnesses, local authorities respond with a multidisciplinary approach that can include law enforcement, social workers, child advocates, counselors and other professionals who are trained specifically to conduct forensic interviews with children. In northwest Missouri, because of a lack of dedicated resources in one place, that usually means a trip to St. Joseph for everyone involved — from investigators to the family of the child being interviewed.
“People who don’t think that those things happen around here are fooling themselves, because we’ve had child trafficking and everything else in this area, too,” Strong said. “So, it’s pretty tragic, but we have to stay on top of that. With the advent of the internet, we’re seeing a whole new issue with children and what they can be exposed to and what people are talking them into doing on the internet, so it’s vital that we stay on top of this.”
The task force — a collaboration among law enforcement agencies in Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties — will provide a centralized location in Maryville to help expedite those investigations and conduct them as locally as possible.
“As soon as we get notice of a case, I’d like to see a child interviewed the same day or the next day,” Strong said. “And presently, I think we can say that some places, it’s taken five days to get them interviewed.”
Those added days can mean more time a child has to spend in a potentially dangerous home situation, or can result in less reliable information gleaned from an interview.
The federal grant will pay for one year of personnel and equipment for a planned facility at the Nodaway County Administration Center, to be housed on the lower level.
It could not come at a better time, Strong said.
Several months ago, during a regular monthly meeting of area sheriffs to discuss shared issues and concerns, Strong said that a frequently recurring topic was the sharp increase in the number of cases that required forensic interviews of kids. The increase seemed to coincide with the reopening of schools and businesses after many were shut down or had more stringent quarantine policies.
“Kids that were not in school, they were at home or someplace that they were being cared for where they were locked up with a perpetrator that was preying on them,” Strong said. “And then once the schools got opened back up, these kids started disclosing throughout. So our numbers are on a rise and we continue to see that.”
The first step was getting a director on board.
Strong said that Jackie Cochenour, a longtime advocate for vulnerable populations — including previously with Upward Bound at Northwest Missouri State University and most recently as executive director of operations at LETS, an organization that works to end human trafficking, child poverty and abuse across the globe — was the best person for the position. Luckily, he said, she accepted, and immediately got to work.
In less than three weeks, Cochenour worked with multiple area agencies on the grant application, and started to sketch out what the new task force would look like.
“We have two objectives: the first objective is getting a multi-agency team together across the region to do response to cases that are opened,” Cochenour said. “That second objective is primary prevention: making sure that (a situation that results in an investigation) ends, we have a decrease in cases and we have communities that are fully understanding what it is to react responsibly and to prevent it from occurring.”
In addition to Cochenour, the grant also sets aside funding for external forensic interviewers as well.
To adapt to the new dedicated space, the conference room on the lower level of the administration building will be split up into three staff offices, a smaller conference room, a family reception area, a break room, a child-focused interview room and an observation room where law enforcement officers or others not directly involved with the interview can unobtrusively observe.
That child-focused mentality was the driving force in how the space has been designed and will be utilized, Cochenour said. The interview room will be tailored to each interview to help make the child as comfortable as possible, no matter their age or their situation, and will allow for fewer interviews overall throughout the case process.
“It minimizes the amount of times that they have to relive that traumatic event by telling the story of what happened,” said Travis Cochenour, a detective with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office. “So, some jurisdictions aren’t to this point yet, and the child might tell five, six, seven people the same thing and have to relive that when, if we can minimize it to two or three — we can’t say one and done, but if we can minimize it as much as possible — that could help in the recovery of a child.”
After the grant was approved, though, the task force still needed the space itself, as the grant only pays for salary and equipment, not rent or construction.
Other, similar efforts across the state have first had to raise their own funding for those kinds of expenses. Here, the Nodaway County Commission volunteered the administration building’s conference room, and to pay for the space to be converted, including securing entrances and exits, new walls and soundproofing the space for privacy — carrying a price tag of somewhere around $75,000-100,000, the commissioners said. And Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County Collector-Treasurer, volunteered to take on the responsibilities of tracking the grant funding itself.
That willingness, Strong said, “sets us apart, that we have such a good government here at the county that they’re stepping up to help us.”
“And so we had the backing of them, which is a huge hurdle — we didn’t have to worry about where we were going to find the space to put this, we suddenly had it,” Strong said.
The space is expected to be ready sometime early next year, but the task force’s work can already begin. During this interim period, Strong said the task force can serve as a sort of satellite for forensic interviews that would normally be done in St. Joseph. The Maryville Police Department has volunteered an interview room in the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility for that purpose, should it be needed.
But going forward, the grant is only for one year, leaving future funding open-ended and in need of community support.
Interested individuals, organizations or businesses can donate to fund the task force’s future operations and find out more at bit.ly/NWMOTaskForce.
When the task force is in full swing, Strong and Director Cochenour said, it will provide needed attention to children in the northwest Missouri community who need it most.
“So now, we have a resource that can find everything that is necessary for the child,” Detective Cochenour said. “Because the child has already been victimized, and there is a long road to recovery. We don’t just make an arrest and call it good, we would like to go further, because that child still has to live the rest of their life.”
“This is a legacy that’s going to outlive any of us in this room,” Director Cochenour added.